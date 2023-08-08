  1. Skip to content
Lizzo denies sexual harassment and fat-shaming accusations

Kevin Tschierse
1 hour ago

The pop star is facing a lawsuit that is damaging her image as icon of body positivity. Lizzo has pushed back against the claims with a statement on Instagram.

Singer Lizzo on stage holding a microphone and her hands spread out to the sides.
Lizzo's public image is at stakeImage: Paul Bergen/ANP/picture alliance

US singer Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is being sued by three of her former dancers over claims including sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

In a civil lawsuit filed last week in a Los Angeles court, the dancers denounce an "over-sexualized" work atmosphere. Among their claims, they state that one of them was pressured into touching the nude breasts of a dancer in a club in Amsterdam's red light district.

The lawsuit also alleges that the dancers faced racial discrimination by the managers of Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT).

Singer Lizzo on stage in the center and a dancer from each side
Three of Lizzo's former dancers have sued the star for a hostile work environment Image: Paul Bergen/ANP/picture alliance

Lizzo reacts on Instagram 

Lizzo's image as a body positivity icon is obviously shaken by the lawsuit, even though the pop star has denied the allegations in an Instagram post.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," Lizzo wrote. "Usually I choose not to respond to false accusations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed."

The 35-year-old Grammy winner noted that the "sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional." There is nothing she takes more seriously than treating women with respect, she added.

The advocate of body positivity and self-love insists that nobody should be criticized for their looks or their weight: "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," she stated in her post.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I can't accept or allow people to take advantage of that openness to portray me as something I'm not," the singer also wrote.

What bodyshaming does to us

Lizzo has shown in the past that she takes public criticism very seriously.

Last year, after fans and disability advocates pointed out that she had used a derogatory term for spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, in her song "Grrrls," she promptly released a new version of the track with a changed lyric.

Pop stars show solidarity with Lizzo

Lizzo's statement has been met with mixed reactions from her followers, but various stars have "liked" her Instagram post, including queer rapper Lil Nas X, Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne, actress Jennifer Garner, "Pose" star Billy Porter, "Heartstopper" star Joe Locke and "Queer Eye" host Jonathan van Ness.

US actress Kristin Chenoweth commented, "This will be a blip soon enough. Keep your head held high girl. You know who you are. Others like to take the opportunity to get what they can. Ignore. Delete. It will be over soon."

Drag queen Ada Vox also added a supportive comment: "I've known many people and other artists who have worked with & for you, and I've never heard anyone say anything but fantastic things about the energy and working environment they experienced. I'm hoping and praying all of this clears up soon."

Documentary filmmaker slams Lizzo as 'arrogant'

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who was set to make a documentary about Lizzo in 2019, shared her negative experiences with the singer on social media. She wrote on Instagram and Twitter, "I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her."Allison added that she "witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is." The filmmaker's reaction was to leave the project, and she is "grateful" that she did, adding that she "felt gaslit and was deeply hurt."

Lizzo dressed in a flowery orange outfit, her hand with long orange nails in front of her face.
Director Doug Pray took over the documentary project: 'Love, Lizzo' was released in November 2022Image: David Swanson/REUTERS

Sending her support to the dancers, the filmmaker concluded, "This kind of abuse of power happens far too often."

Lizzo was also sharply criticized by other social media users, who weren't satisfied by her statement.

According to legal scholar Diana Reddy, who commented on the case in the New York Times, it is difficult to prove that a work environment in the entertainment industry is hostile, which is why the former employees might be actually hoping for an out-of-court settlement.

Meanwhile, Lizzo's image has already suffered considerably. She has lost more than 150,000 followers on Instagram in the wake of the scandal, and her streaming numbers have also been declining since the allegations were made public.

This article was originally written in German.

