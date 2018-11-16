Living with wood on Malta

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Wood plays an important role in the home of the Edwards family: oak paneling in the entryway makes it seem like a walkable sculpture, guiding the eye as if through a tunnel to the outdoor area with a pool.
Youth in Germany have the opportunity to carry out a "voluntary ecological year" after finishing high school — and their experiences often last a lifetime. DW's Karin Jäger joined them for a day.
A scheme to control invasive plants in South Africa is helping to conserve water — and offering an inexpensive, eco-friendly solution for poor communities to bury their dead.
Refugees arriving in France are often forced to take low-skilled jobs. But one organization is providing them with the means to cultivate their careers and change perceptions. Erin Conroy reports from Paris.
International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village.
Dictators are afraid of people with a voice speaking uncomfortable truths, says Ralf Nestmeyer, the coordinator of PEN Germany's Writers in Prison Committee.
#MeToo came to Germany one year ago, women’s suffrage 100 years ago. We ask how feminine the German pop music is and why the share of women in the charts is falling. PopXport features strong musicians. This time: Namika.
Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.
Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze?
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version