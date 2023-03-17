  1. Skip to content
Image: WDR

Living with War

47 minutes ago

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed many people’s lives beyond recognition. Missile strikes have destroyed buildings and infrastructure and killed thousands of civilians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OpIg

But each day, Ukrainians are trying their best to pursue a normal life.

Nahaufnahme Ukraine - Krieg im Leben
Image: WDR

Journalist Vassili Golod meets Ukrainians seeking to stay positive despite the horror overtaking their country. Like electrician Oleksandr Zinchenko, who works with his colleagues to keep the power grid operating despite repeated Russian attacks. Or singer Vlada, who lost the love of her life in the war. Her partner was killed on the frontline in Bakhmut. Having no words to express her pain, she’s composing music instead and giving concerts to try to encourage other Ukrainians. Therapist Oleksandr is also busy taking care of others. He offers one week therapy programs for soldiers to help them cope with their emotions and stay as stable as possible.

We hear stories of people, stories from a warzone, told by reporter Vassili Golod. He embarks on a journey through Ukraine, also visiting Kharkiv, the city of his birth, which has been the scene of fierce bombing.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 20.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 20.03.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 21.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 22.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 22.03.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

TUE 21.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 22.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

