Living with long Covid in Mexico

1.6 million people live with long Covid in Mexico, but the government doesn’t provide money for treatment.
Germany is preparing to combat a rise in COVID-19 infections. The parliament has just passed its Coronavirus Infection Protection Act. How to help long Covid sufferers is also in focus.
More than two-thirds of people hospitalized with COVID-19 still suffer symptoms a year later, UK researchers have said. Women and obese people are most at risk of long COVID.
German hospitals are struggling as beds fill up and nursing staff falls ill with COVID. Even freshly trained health care workers complain about unsustainable levels of stress and worsening conditions.
New research links belief in fake news about COVID-19 with anxiety and depression. Could better mental health care reduce the spread of false information?
