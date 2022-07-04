 Living with long Covid in Mexico | Covid-19 Special | DW | 15.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

Living with long Covid in Mexico

1.6 million people live with long Covid in Mexico, but the government doesn’t provide money for treatment.

More in the Media Center

Long COVID can affect everyone—even the vaccinated. And stress can lead to more serious COVID cases.

News of the latest COVID-19 studies 04.07.2022

Coronavirus rules are being relaxed in many countries. How are people dealing with it?

France drops all COVID-19 regulations 19.08.2022

DW talks to epidemiologist Ralf Reintjes from Hamburg University of Applied Sciences.

The pros and cons of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions 19.08.2022

Why the South American country is anything but enthusiastic about these immigrants.

The German anti-vaxxers in Paraguay 19.08.2022

More from Covid-19 Special

The German hotel industry is in crisis because many workers didn’t return after the lockdowns.

Waiters and chefs wanted! 15.09.2022

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special - Shattered dreams 28.08.2022

In Spain, the pandemic has pushed more than a million people into poverty.

COVID-19 increases poverty in Spain 27.08.2022

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Covid-19 Special - The end of restrictions 19.08.2022

Read also

Ein Mann trainiert an einem Laufband um seine Ausdauer nach einer Coronainfektion zu stärken. In der Klinik am Teutoburger Wald werden Long-Covid-Patienten behandelt. (zu dpa «Aus dem Leben geworfen - Reha für Menschen mit Long Covid»)

Long COVID: Slow progress for patients in Germany 11.09.2022

Germany is preparing to combat a rise in COVID-19 infections. The parliament has just passed its Coronavirus Infection Protection Act. How to help long Covid sufferers is also in focus.

Eine junge Frau lässt sich in der „Impftram“ in Frankfurt ihre Erstimpfung gegen Corona spritzen. Impfwillige können ohne Termin jederzeit in die Bahn einsteigen, die auf regulären Strecken durch Frankfurt fährt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women less likely to recover from long COVID — UK study 24.04.2022

More than two-thirds of people hospitalized with COVID-19 still suffer symptoms a year later, UK researchers have said. Women and obese people are most at risk of long COVID.

Hannover, Coronavirus, Pflegepersonal im Altenheim, Pflegekräfte am Limit: Erschöpft, überarbeitet und ausgelaugt *** Hanover, coronavirus, nursing staff in old peoples homes, nursing staff at their limits Exhausted, overworked and exhausted

Germany's COVID-19 summer spike pushes nurses beyond their limits 17.07.2022

German hospitals are struggling as beds fill up and nursing staff falls ill with COVID. Even freshly trained health care workers complain about unsustainable levels of stress and worsening conditions.

Fakt oder Fake, Symbolbild fuer Fake News und alternative Fakten | fact or fake, symbol for fake news and alternative facts

Belief in false information is a mental health concern 05.07.2022

New research links belief in fake news about COVID-19 with anxiety and depression. Could better mental health care reduce the spread of false information?