The Khasi community in Meghalaya weaves tree roots together to build natural pedestrian bridges. These ingenious structures embody the harmony between indigenous knowledge and the environment, while benefiting both wildlife and the local community.

Nature and Tradition in Harmony: Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges