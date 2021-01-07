 Living Planet: Invisible waste | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.01.2021

Environment

Living Planet: Invisible waste

When we talk about waste, we usually think of household trash — the stuff we throw in the bin. But that pales in comparison to all of the waste generated to make the stuff we buy. So what makes up this waste stream that's invisible to most of us?

Listen to audio 09:33

The invisible waste behind our laptops and smartphones   21.12.2020

We tend to focus on household garbage as a measure of our ecological footprints. But what about the waste and pollution that is generated to make the stuff we buy?