 Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 18.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Radio show

Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.

Themenbild Living Planet

The weekly half-hour radio magazine Living Planet tells environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day. From the food we eat to the waste we produce — not to mention all creatures great and small — Living Planet explores our Earth and the impacts we have on it. 

Listen to audio 29:59

Living Planet: Long-suffering, indispensable trees

You can listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud — or wherever you get your podcasts, just search for "Living Planet." Also, find past episodes in DW's media center, or tap the RSS feed.

Living Planet is also broadcast around the world — find a listing of key radio partners here.

As our impacts on the Earth increase, they are also increasingly affecting people and ecosystems — making even more pressing the need for environmental reporting embracing a diversity of perspectives. Stories on Living Planet transport listeners to important protests, investigate green technologies and visit innovative conservation projects to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming. A new episode of Living Planet is produced from DW studios in Bonn, Germany, every Thursday.

Selfie monkey in Indonesia

About the hosts
Sonya Diehn and Sam Baker produce Living Planet out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.

DW recommends

More DW Environment  

WWW links

Listen and subscribe to the individual reports on Apple Podcasts

RSS feed for the individual reports  

Advertisement

New environment podcast

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Listen to our new podcast!

Would you stop eating meat if you knew the true cost to the environment?  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa: Getting kids to school on two wheels in South Africa and saving an island in Zanzibar.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Are we leaving behind fast cars and fast fashion for a more sustainable lifestyle?  

Global Ideas

Lipasela Sissie Matela and Nicky McLeod from social enterprise Environmental and Rural Solutions stand in an area of natural grassland

The women reviving South Africa's grasslands

Can reviving traditional knowledge bring dried up land near the Drakensberg mountains back to life?  