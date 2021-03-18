Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world

The weekly half-hour radio magazine Living Planet tells environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day. From the food we eat to the waste we produce — not to mention all creatures great and small — Living Planet explores our Earth and the impacts we have on it.

As our impacts on the Earth increase, they are also increasingly affecting people and ecosystems — making even more pressing the need for environmental reporting embracing a diversity of perspectives. Stories on Living Planet transport listeners to important protests, investigate green technologies and visit innovative conservation projects to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming. A new episode of Living Planet is produced from DW studios in Bonn, Germany, every Thursday.

About the hosts

Sonya Diehn and Sam Baker produce Living Planet out of DW studios in Bonn, Germany.