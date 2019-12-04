 Living Planet: Drugs′ heavy eco-footprint | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 29.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Living Planet: Drugs' heavy eco-footprint

It's no secret that drug trafficking and cartel wars cost human lives, but what isn't often talked about is their environmental cost. In an interview, DW reporter Tim Schauenberg explains how drugs are hurting our planet.

Listen to audio 06:03

More in the Media Center

Klimakiller Holzkohle

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Dokus KW 37 - Merino-Boom

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Amazon Inventory - How a nature reserve comes into being 25.08.2014

More from Living Planet - reports

Symbolbild Chaos Großfamilie

Living Planet: Minimizing your home 29.10.2020

Supermärkte Supermarkt Einkaufswagen

Living Planet: Why cheap groceries are expensive for the environment 29.10.2020

Überschwemmungen in Kenia

Living Planet: Flooding causes water shortages in western Kenya 22.10.2020

Symbolbild | Klimawandel | Dürre | Kenia

Living Planet: Women and climate change in Kenya — The BOMA Project 22.10.2020

Read also

Drogen | Marihuana

5 ways that drugs damage the environment 07.10.2020

Drugs like cannabis, cocaine, opium and ecstasy have catastrophic environmental impacts that range from deforestation to land sinking.

Mexiko I Präsident Lopez Obrador

Mexico vows 'cleanup' after ex-defense chief arrested in US 16.10.2020

Mexico's president said his government will not "cover up for anybody" linked to detained former defense minister Salvador Cienguegos. He faces charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in the US.

Myanmar Drogenfund

Is Southeast Asia's drug trade too big to control? 19.05.2020

The war on drugs looks like a losing battle in Southeast Asia. Although authorities carry out big busts, prices remain low and demand is high. Experts say more cross-border cooperation is necessary.

Cannabis Anbau für die Medizin

Global marijuana use rose by 60 percent over the past decade 26.06.2019

More people than ever are smoking weed around the world. But how can we decide whether to condemn or support the devil's lettuce when our own governments can't seem to figure it out?