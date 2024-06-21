  1. Skip to content
Living on a Shoe String - Old-Age Poverty in Germany

June 21, 2024

Gisela, Inga and Ulrich are pensioners – and poor. They’re constantly short on cash, even though they worked as hard as they could.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hM7M
Symbolbild | Deutschland Rente
Image: Bildagentur-online/Joko/picture alliance

One out of five pensioners in Germany is considered to be at risk of poverty. Among women, the figure is even higher. The reasons vary widely. Gisela had decided to take care of her elderly father – meaning she couldn’t make enough payments into the pension fund. She’s feeling the consequences now, as she has to count every penny. Inga is in a similar situation. She had an accident that stopped her from working full time. Now she’s trying to save money wherever possible – especially on groceries. Ulrich was self-employed and earned well. But then his business went bust, and his savings are long gone. Three different life stories, one problem: With retirement came poverty.

A film by Tessa Clara Walther and Melina Grundmann

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.06.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 22.06.2024 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 22.06.2024 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 23.06.2024 – 23:15 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 01:45 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 04:45 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 08:45 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 25.06.2024 – 09:45 UTC
TUE 25.06.2024 – 15:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4