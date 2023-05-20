  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit
MigrationItaly

Living in a ghost town - Italy’s forgotten places

18 minutes ago

In 1983, Rossella Aquilanti moved to the abandoned village of Pentedattilo, in southern Italy. Today she is 63 years old and needs help with her farm. She met Maka Tounkara from Mali in a refugee shelter. The young farmer agreed to join her.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RgFy

Calabria suffers from high unemployment. Many young people have had to leave the region. Rossella Aquilanti, by contrast, has created her own paradise here: 20 goats, a few olive trees and the magnificent surroundings are all she needs to be happy. Maka Tounkara came to Italy on a refugee boat. For him, working with Rosella is an opportunity. The wages he earns allow him to support his fiancée back in Mali. Despite being very different, Rosella and Maka get on very well and work side by side. The village of Pentedattilo, perched on the side of a mountain in Calabria, is falling increasingly to rack and ruin. But once a year it comes to life for the Pentedattilo Short Film Festival. The event draws cinema lovers, former residents, and inquisitive tourists, who have to walk the steep path up to the village. Rossella and Maka are convinced that their simple, self-sufficient way of life could be an inspiration to others. The last two residents of Pentedattilo are hoping that other young people and migrants will follow their example and bring new life to Italy’s ghost towns.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man drinking from a bottle of water in Bangladesh

How a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius impacts billions

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

View of Addis Abeba

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

Venice Architecture Biennale focuses on Africa

CultureMay 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks past a model of G20 logo

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

India hosts G20 meet in Kashmir despite criticism

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Screenshot from the video game 'The Light in the Darkness,' showing a standing man with one arm around the shoulder of a seated woman.

How video games tackle the Holocaust

How video games tackle the Holocaust

Culture12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Water basin in France

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

France: Drought sees farmers fighting over water

Nature and Environment13 hours ago05:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Golfer Brooks Koepka completes his swing on the 18th tee of the PGA

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Koepka hands LIV Golf — and Saudi Arabia — first major win

Sports5 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage