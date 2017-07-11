Liverpool coach Klopp says his mother died from COVID-19

Liverpool FC coach Jürgen Klopp's mother died from COVID-19 last month, according to the German newspaper Schwarzwälder Bote.

"She meant everything to me, a mother in the real sense of the world," Klopp told the newspaper.

"As a devout Christian," Klopp said, "I know she is in a better place now."

Elisabeth Klopp was 81 years old when she passed away on January 19. She wasone of more than 60,000 people to die from the pandemic so far in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

On Wednesday, Liverpool FC tweeted their support for the coach, saying, "You'll never walk alone," in reference to the popular soccer tune that Liverpool FC takes the field to.

Klopp, Liverpool players barred from entering Germany

Germany enacted tough restrictions on travel into the country due to the ongoing pandemic, severely limiting travelers arriving in the country, including from the UK.

Klopp said he could not return to his native Germany for the funeral.

"Not being at the funeral is due to the terrible times. Once conditions allow it, we will hold a wonderful memorial service," said Klopp.

On top of that, his Liverpool FC side have been barred from entering Germany due to the variant of COVID-19 that is spreading in the UK. The team was supposed to play Bundesliga squad RB Leipzig in Leipzig on February 16, but they were denied travel. The first matchwill instead be played in Budapest, Hungary. The second fixture is scheduled to take place in Liverpool on March 10.

kbd/dj (AFP, Reuters)