Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tests positive for COVID

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will miss his side's crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday after a suspected positive coronavirus test.

His assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture at Stamford Bridge, the Merseyside club said on Saturday, adding that Klopp is now isolating.

Three other members of his backroom staff have also tested positive.

Klopp, coaching staff and 3 players affected

Klopp announced Friday that three unnamed players had tested positive, and this week complained that each new day was a "lottery" as he waited to discover if any others had got the virus.

Earlier in the month, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones went into isolation after positive tests.

The quartet returned to training earlier this week.

If Klopp's positive test is confirmed, the German will also miss the League Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal on Thursday.

The setback comes as third-placed Liverpool try to keep pace with leaders Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are not expected to ask for the Chelsea match to be postponed.

The Premier League has been ravaged by COVID outbreaks since December.

In total, 17 English top-flight matches have been postponed due to COVID so far, including Liverpool's game against Leeds on Boxing Day.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta missed Saturday's game against Manchester City after a positive test.

Liverpool battle Blues for second place

The Reds are one point behind Chelsea with a game in hand after losing their last league match at Leicester on Tuesday.

Liverpool trail Manchester City by 12 points, with two games in hand, following the champions' 2-1 win at Arsenal.

Klopp lost his mother to COVID last year in Germany, and could not return to his home country for the funeral due to travel restrictions.

