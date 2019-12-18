Live updates: US House votes on impeaching Trump

The US House of Representatives is poised to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a historic vote that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

Based on lawmakers' public statements, a majority in the Democratic-controlled House support impeaching the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No Republicans are expected to vote to make Trump just the third commander-in-chief in US history to be impeached.

If impeached, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit the president in a trial to begin in January.

Democrats accuse Trump of attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter for his own political gain. He is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Wednesday's House debate is expected to last six hours and lead to a vote in the late afternoon or evening.

Live updates: All times EST (-5 UTC)

09:39 Republicans are using procedural maneuvers to delay the impeachment debate. Republican-introduced motions to adjourn the impeachment proceedings and another condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders are defeated along party lines.

10:16 The House is discussing the rules that will govern debate on the two articles of impeachment.