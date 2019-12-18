 Live updates: US House votes on impeaching Trump | News | DW | 18.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Live updates: US House votes on impeaching Trump

The House is conducting a day of historic debates that are expected to lead to President Trump's impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

US Capitol building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Cortez)

The US House of Representatives is poised to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a historic vote that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

Based on lawmakers' public statements, a majority in the Democratic-controlled House support impeaching the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No Republicans are expected to vote to make Trump just the third commander-in-chief in US history to be impeached.

Read more: Trump condemns impeachment in long, angry letter ahead of vote

If impeached, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit the president in a trial to begin in January. 

Democrats accuse Trump of attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter for his own political gain. He is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Wednesday's House debate is expected to last six hours and lead to a vote in the late afternoon or evening.

Watch video 03:43

Congress gears up for vote to impeach Donald Trump

Live updates: All times EST (-5 UTC)

09:39 Republicans are using procedural maneuvers to delay the impeachment debate. Republican-introduced motions to adjourn the impeachment proceedings and another condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders are defeated along party lines.  

 

 

 

 

DW recommends

Trump condemns impeachment in long, angry letter ahead of vote

Donald Trump sent a furious letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as lawmakers prepared to vote on impeaching the president. Despite his tone, Trump seemed resigned to the vote's likely approval. (18.12.2019)  

WWW links

House Articles of Impeachment

House Articles of Impeachment

Audios and videos on the topic

Congress gears up for vote to impeach Donald Trump  

Related content

Congress gears up for vote to impeach Donald Trump 18.12.2019

US lawmakers are set for an historic vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is expected to back the move, setting in motion the third ever impeachment of a US president.

USA Protest in New York

Trump condemns impeachment in long, angry letter ahead of vote 17.12.2019

Donald Trump sent a furious letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as lawmakers prepared to vote on impeaching the president. Despite his tone, Trump seemed resigned to the vote's likely approval.

Russland Sergei Lawrow Mike Pompeo

Donald Trump meets Russia's top diplomat at White House 10.12.2019

Sergey Lavrov discussed a host of issues with Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, including arms control and Ukraine. Lavrov repeated his denial that Russia intervened in the US presidential election.

Advertisement