LIVE UPDATES: Germany braces for heavy rains and flooding

09/14/2024 September 14, 2024 Romania: At least four die in floods

At least four people lost their lives in Romania as torrential rains that sweep across central and eastern Europe, rescue services said.

The victims were found during a search and rescue operation in the southeastern region of Galati. Rescuers also released a video showing flooded homes in a village on the Danube River.

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu canceled scheduled engagements Saturday to travel to Galati to assess the fallout.

The storms hit 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds toppling dozens of trees, damaging cars and blocking roads and traffic.

Authorities sent text alerts to residents to warn them of the severe weather as emergency services rushed to clear floodwaters from homes. Some roads were also closed.