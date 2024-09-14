LIVE UPDATES: Germany braces for heavy rains and flooding

LIVE UPDATES: Germany braces for heavy rains and floodingPublished September 14, 2024last updated September 14, 2024
What you need to know
- Heavy rains cause flooding in Czech Republic, Poland
- Tens of thousands of homes without power in Czech Republic
- Workers scramble to remove collapsed Dresden bridge amid flood warning
Here's all the latest on extreme weather in Central Europe on Saturday, September 14:
Climate change causes heavy rainfall in Central Europe, researchers say
According to researchers at Imperial College London, the catastrophic rainfall now hitting central Europe is exactly what scientists expect from climate change.
"A warmer atmosphere heated by fossil fuel emissions can hold more moisture, leading to heavier downpours. Weather station data also indicates that bursts of September rainfall have become heavier in Germany, Poland, Austria, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia since 1950," Grantham Institute researcher Joyce Kimutai said.
The scientist warned that until the world replaces fossil fuels with cleaner, renewable energy sources, such floods will continue to escalate.
Friederike Otto, a senior climate science lecturer at the Grantham Institute, warned of economic costs of extreme weather.
"It’s clear that even highly developed countries like Germany are not safe from climate change. As long as the world burns oil, gas and coal, heavy rainfall and other weather extremes will intensify, making our planet a more dangerous and expensive place to live," she said.
Romania: At least four die in floods
At least four people lost their lives in Romania as torrential rains that sweep across central and eastern Europe, rescue services said.
The victims were found during a search and rescue operation in the southeastern region of Galati. Rescuers also released a video showing flooded homes in a village on the Danube River.
Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu canceled scheduled engagements Saturday to travel to Galati to assess the fallout.
The storms hit 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds toppling dozens of trees, damaging cars and blocking roads and traffic.
Authorities sent text alerts to residents to warn them of the severe weather as emergency services rushed to clear floodwaters from homes. Some roads were also closed.
Germany: Workers rush to remove collapsed bridge in Dresden
Workers are racing against time to remove more of a partially collapsed bridge in the eastern German city of Dresden as river levels rose ahead of expected flooding.
Another section of the partially collapsed Carolabrücke bridge in Dresden came down early Friday during controlled demolition work.
Engineers began demolishing the damaged section on Thursday night to prevent further danger and prepare for bad weather ahead.
The Elbe is expected to flood on Sunday due to heavy rain forecast for the neighboring Czech Republic.
The German state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, is also bracing for continuous rainfall in eastern areas. Flood warnings have been issued for nearby rivers such as the Spree and Lausitzer Neisse.
Tens of thousands of homes without power in Czech Republic
More than 60,000 Czech households have been left without power after severe storms, according to the CTK news agency.
The northwestern administrative region of Usti nad Labem, which borders Germany, was hardest hit, with more than 20,000 homes were temporarily without power after trees fell on power lines in the strong winds.
Railway services were also affected by the storms, with fallen trees blocking several railway links.
Czech Republic, Poland report floods after heavy rainfall
Flooding was reported in the Czech Republic and neighboring Poland on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall overnight. Some areas have received between 50 and 110 liters of rain per square meter since Friday.
Heavy rains in the Czech Republic caused the water level of the Elbe River to rise. Authorities issued a third flood alert for about 20 rivers and streams, Czech news agency CTK reported.
The village of Mikulovice near the Polish border was flooded in the early morning, according to footage posted by Czech television on the social media platform X.
Across the border in southwestern Poland, the Biala Glucholaska River overflowed its banks in the Opole region. About 400 residents of the village of Glucholazy had to be evacuated.
Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak visited the scene and posted pictures of the rescue efforts on X. He said about 100 firefighters and 60 police officers had been deployed to the village.
Prague braces for 'worst case scenarios,' Polish PM wants state 'fully mobilized'
Ahead of storms reaching Central Europe, some experts have warned the rainfall could trigger the flood of the century.
"We have to be ready for the worst case scenarios," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said. "A tough weekend is ahead of us."
The Czech authorities have already put up metal barriers or protective walls made of sandbags, while water has been released from dams to make room in the reservoirs.
Residents in vulnerable areas have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations. Some public events scheduled for the weekend have been canceled at the request of authorities. This includes soccer matches in the top two leagues.
Czechs were also urged to stay out of parks and forests, as high winds of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour were forecast.
In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk traveled Friday to the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw, where flooding is forecast. Authorities urged residents to stock up on food and prepare for power outages by charging batteries.
"There is no reason to panic, but there is a reason to be fully mobilized," Tusk said.
The Alpine nation of Austria has already reported rising water levels following snow and rain in northeast parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the German Weather Service warned of heavy precipitation across much of Germany, including the Alps. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected at higher elevations.
dh/dj (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)