LIVE UPDATES: Germany braces for heavy rains and flooding

Skip next section Climate change causes heavy rainfall in Central Europe, researchers say

09/14/2024 September 14, 2024 Climate change causes heavy rainfall in Central Europe, researchers say

According to researchers at Imperial College London, the catastrophic rainfall now hitting central Europe is exactly what scientists expect from climate change.

"A warmer atmosphere heated by fossil fuel emissions can hold more moisture, leading to heavier downpours. Weather station data also indicates that bursts of September rainfall have become heavier in Germany, Poland, Austria, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia since 1950," Grantham Institute researcher Joyce Kimutai said.

The scientist warned that until the world replaces fossil fuels with cleaner, renewable energy sources, such floods will continue to escalate.

Friederike Otto, a senior climate science lecturer at the Grantham Institute, warned of economic costs of extreme weather.

"It’s clear that even highly developed countries like Germany are not safe from climate change. As long as the world burns oil, gas and coal, heavy rainfall and other weather extremes will intensify, making our planet a more dangerous and expensive place to live," she said.