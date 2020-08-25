Live sports news feed: Joachim Löw announces Germany squad for UEFA Nations League

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's rolling sports news feed with the latest headlines from around the world of sports. If you're looking for the latest Bundesliga transfer newsclick here.

Joachim Löw names three first-timers in squad

With the UEFA Nations League just around the corner, Löw has named a 23-man squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland. Bayern Munich's treble winners are all exempt from featuring, which has opened the door for three new names in goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, Atalanta's Robin Gosensand Florian Neuhaus of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Formula 1 adds new dates to calendar

F1 added four more races to this year's calendar on Tuesday and said "a limited number of fans'' will be able to attend some of the remaining events in the pandemic-disrupted season. Races in Turkey, Abu Dhabi and two in Bahrain will take place in November and December, completing the heavily reshaped calendar.

Schalke call off friendly after players tests positive for COVID-19

Bundesliga team Schalke called off a friendly with Würzburger Kickers after midfielder Alessandro Schöpf tested positive for the coronavirus. " Contact tracing is already underway,'' the club said on it's website before confirming that the first round of three additional tests for players and staff all returned negative.

Harry Maguire trial starts in Greece

The trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire began Tuesday in Greece following his arrest after a brawl with police last week in Mykonos. The England international and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, while Maguire is also facing bribery charges.

Usain Bolt confirms positive test for COVID-19

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free bash. "Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy," Bolt said in a video posted on social media.