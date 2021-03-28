Live: Romania vs. Germany — World Cup qualifiers

+++ Refresh page for update, all times CEST +++
-- Kimmich on Qatar
Germany's decision to follow Norway's lead in wearing t shirts highlighting their desire for greater scrutiny of the human rights situation in Qatar has captured headlines worldwide, with the Netherlands following suit on Saturday.
But, speaking in a pre match press conference, Joshua Kimmich said he felt the discussion should have been had much earlier.
"I think we're 10 years too late to boycott the World Cup," the Bayern Munich midfielder said. "It wasn't allocated this year, but a couple of years ago. One should have thought about boycotting back then.
"Now we need to take the opportunity and use our publicity to raise awareness about things. But it's not just down to us footballers ... we should work together."
-- Germany look for 18 in a row
Hello and welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's second qualifier for World Cup 2022. Germany impressed against Iceland on Thursday and are expected to record an 18th consecutive World Cup qualifying win against a side ranked 37th in the world.
Romania let a two goal lead slip against North Macedonia in their Group J opener before an 85th-minute strike from Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian icon Gheorghe Hagi, secured all three points.
Julian Brandt
The winger who went to Russia instead of Leroy Sané has lost ground in the places for attacking, playmaking midfielders - of which Germany have many. He hasn't had many starts for Borussia Dortmund this season but certainly enough minutes to impress. His experience should still count for something when it comes to selection time, but a late surge in form would help his chances.
Julian Draxler
Perhaps Joachim Löw's favorite player is likely to be in the final 23 whether he gets more game time or not. Draxler has 56 caps to his name and at 27 is approaching his last chance to play a role under a coach that clearly likes him. In the face of new attacking talents, more games under new PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino helps but expect Draxler to be involved this summer.
Luca Waldschmidt
With the striker question still looming for Germany, Luca Waldschmidt has a chance to force Löw's hand. The Benfica forward hasn't been prolific this season, but at 24 is still realising his potential. Experienced for his age and having already been included a few times, Waldschmidt has a chance albeit it a small one.
Thilo Kehrer
With Germany's defense the biggest question mark ahead of Euro 2021, Kehrer has the same chances as everyone else. Injuries have been a problem this season and he had to deal with having the coronavirus as well. Playable in the heart of defense and at right back, he offers versatility that Löw will likely want and need.
Robin Koch
Returning from a major knee injury meant Koch was never going to be included in the World Cup qualifiers in March, but he will hoping if he can stay fit unti the end of the season that his performances for Leeds will aid his chances. A former Freiburg player, Koch is another player Löw seems to have a soft spot for. He will want the chance to show he is better than that sour night in Spain.
Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Thomas Müller
Based on statements by Joachim Löw it looks like at least two of the banned trio are set for a remarkable return to Germany. Both Löw's overtones towards Thomas Müller and the Bayern player's form make him almost guaranteed a spot in the final 23. With defense issues, Hummels also seems likely to return. Less noise has been made about Boateng's comeback.
Marco Reus
The man whose career is littered with badly timed injuries is hoping to be involved one last time. Reus flashed just enough quality at Borussia Dortmund this season to give himself a chance and, if he can stay fit, he has a chance. Reus might not start but he will bring plenty of experience and a feel-good factor. He deserves his international career not to end after Russia, but that is up to Löw.
Sami Khedira
With Löw having said there was reason to stop his rebuild, anything is possible. Having told Khedira after Russia he would not be calling him up anymore and with the Hertha Berlin midfielder is battling back to fitness, a return seems very unlikely. But maybe Löw wants to get the band back together and if so Khedira is the perfect person to play a leadership role in the squad.
Mario Götze
The man who secured Joachim Löw's legacy has enjoyed a quieter time of it since making the move to PSV in the summer. Now a father, Götze has been able to get away from the endless questions about his career. At 28, he can still play a role and he has been in good form in the Netherlands, but his time in a Germany jersey looks over. A return would be quite spectacular.
Max Kruse
One of the great playmakers of the era but also a character, Kruse's play is certainly enough to warrant a return. His antics off the field have cost him a longer run in the national team and he will likely not be a part of the squad. But if Löw is out of goalscorers and a clear number one up top, Germany could do a lot worse than Kruse. Unlikely to be involved, but would be fun if he was.
Kevin Volland
The Monaco striker is in fine form under Niko Kovac and should probably be Germany's leading striker this summer, but he still remains an outside candidate. Joachim Löw hasn't called him up for years now and a poorly timed injury last season right as his form was picking up seemed to end the last slim chance he had. A good player that needs a chance but is unlikely to get it this summer.
Mahmoud Dahoud
Once touted as a superstar talent, Dahoud's star has shone a little less brightly in recent years. This year though, in a short period of time, he has become a dynamic element of Borussia Dortmund's midfield. He was recently involved in Germany's set up but suffers from playing in the same position as most of Germany's best players. At 25, he may look at the home Euros as his big chance.
Maximilian Arnold
One of the Bundesliga's most consistent midfielders was a little miffed not to be included in Germany's squad. It is seven years since he made his Germany debut and having not featured since then says everything about where Joachim Löw seems him. At 26 he too, like Dahoud, has time, but given Germany's midfield options these days Arnold knows he has even less chance of making the squad.
Author: Jonathan Harding