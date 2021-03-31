 Live: Germany vs. North Macedonia | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.03.2021

Sports

Germany take on North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in Duisburg in what is their final competitive game before this summer's European Championship. It is also Joachim Löw's final qualifier as Germany coach.

GES Fußball Deutschland Island Human Rights

26' Another sight at goal for Germany and again it's Gnabry — but his low shot is saved well by the left leg of North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. A few moments later Gnabry gets a third opportunity, but he skies his shot from close range. 

20' North Macedonia have survived that early Germany storm and are looking fairly comfortable now. Germany have just lost some of that early steam.

9' Off the bar! Goretzka slams the ball against the frame of the goal as Germany co tinue to knock at the door. Havertz laid it off for the Bayern midfielder, whose shot has left the bar still shaking. North Macedonia clinging on already.

5' First sight at goal for Germany as Ginter floats a delightful ball over the top for Gnabry, who can't quite make contact with the ball as it dropped over his right shoulder. A difficult chance, in all honesty. Moments later, Darko Velkovski, North Macedonia's center back, picks up an early yellow card.

Kick off!

We're underway in Duisburg as the team makes another stand against Human Rights abuses in Qatar (without actually mentioning Qatar). 

Team news

Manuel Neuer steps aside for a pre-agreed change of goalkeeper. Barcelona's Marc-andre ter Stegen — the best understudy goalkeeper in the world — gets the nod. Elsewhere, Robin Gosens of Atalanta gets his chance at left-back. Otherwise, it's as-you-were for Germany. 

 

Kroos hits out at Qatar

As countries and players continue to speak out about the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, Germany's Toni Kroos has added his criticism to the decision to award the tournament to Qatar — but stopped short of calling to boycott it.

Speaking on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen, which he records weekly with his brother, Union Berlin's Felix Kroos, the injured Real Madrid midfielder said: "I think it's wrong that this tournament was awarded to Qatar.

You can read more of Kroos's comments here.

