Live: Germany vs. Latvia

Germany vs. Latvia, Düsseldorf

Kick off: 20:45 CEST

Germany looking to bounce back

Germany's first warm-up game for Euro 2020 last week against Denmark ended 1-1, with a performance that was satisfactory but not amazing. Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels returned after two years away.

Havertz set for a role

Fresh from his Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City, Kai Havertz is set to feature for Germany in Düsseldorf on Monday night. The Chelsea attacking midfielder has been talking about how he's dealt with the hype in the past week, ahead of his return to the Germany setup.