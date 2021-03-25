Live: Germany vs. Iceland — World Cup qualifiers

Positive COVID-19 test

The big news this morning was that Jonas Hofmann tested positive for the coronavirus. The Gladbach winger has been placed in quarantine, along with Marcel Halstenberg who was deemed a "first degree contact person".

Despite this news, the game appears to be going ahead after the rest of Germany's team and staff tested negative.

Spotlight: Musiala and Wirtz

There are two fresh faces in Germany’s squad with Joachim Löw calling up Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. As to whether they’ll make their debut tonight Löw said: "I can't promise that but we will see. Both are very, very young."

From the player's mouth: Jamal Musiala

It’s really cool that Florian is also here. I'm glad I'm not the only youngster here as we're able to share the pressure between us a bit. It's a good experience for both of us. We have a lot to talk about because we're both new here and we’re looking out for each other.

Spotlight: Iceland

Iceland are set to celebrate a milestone moment in their 500th international outing, but will be without talismanic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Everton midfielder is set to miss all three World Cup qualifiers to attend the birth of his first child. As head coach Arnar Vidarsson put it: "It’s a big loss, but sometime there are things more important than football."

From the coach's mouth: Joachim Löw

We have to start the competition with good games and good results. We have to give a positive impression to the fans after we ended the last year with a huge disappointment in November. I expect a reaction. We have to leave it all on the pitch, that’s important. We have to show that we are a passionate team by fighting and running hard. We have to show that we have made progress.

From the player's mouth: Manuel Neuer

We had a quick team meeting and are focused on these three games which are really important for helping us gel ahead of the Euros. It will be important to take advantage of every training session and every game. We can't allow any more mistakes. We want to start with a positive mindset heading into the Euros. We are in a strong group with strong opponents so every game is a final. We will be tested right from the start.

Possible line-up: Germany

Neuer – Klostermann, Ginter, Rüdiger, Halstenberg – Kimmich, Goretzka, Gündogan – Gnabry, Werner, Sané