Live: Germany vs. Armenia

Germany 4-0 Armenia, Stuttgart

(Gnabry 6', 15', Reus 35', Werner 44')

Halftime: Germany 4-0 Armenia

Germany have been sharp, incisive and clinical in front of goal. They've played some great football at times, and one has to say that it's the best Germany have played for a long while, even if it is against lowly opposition. Germany will be hoping to rack up a big score here tonight.

GOAL! Germany 4-0 Armenia — Werner (44')

Werner makes it four and Germany are rampant. Kimmich's pass over the Armenia defense is delectable, Goretzka nods it across goal — and Werner scores his second goal in as many Germany games with a tap-in.

GOAL! Germany 3-0 Armenia — Reus (35')

Germany with a three-goal lead and this time it's Reus, who celebrates his first Germany start in almost two years with a goal. Reus is set up up Werner's neat flick, and Reus buries his shot first time. Germany cruising.

Oooof!

Leroy Sane has just rattled the frame of the goal with a thunderous shot off his weaker right foot. An explosive effort which would have been some strike. The goal looks like its still trembling, as are Armenia, who are getting thwacked here.

GOAL! Germany 2-0 Armenia — Gnabry (15')

Another for Germany, another for Gnabry, who is on a hat-trick after just 15 minutes. Marco Reus delivers a low ball from the left which evades Timo Werner, but it finds its way through to an unmarked Gnabry at the far post, and he slams it home. Germany could be onto a big score here.

Gnabry's opener after six minutes set the tone for Germany.

GOAL! Germany 1-0 Armenia — Gnabry (6')

Well, that didn't take long. Germany have an early lead and it's the Bayern Munich connection that's created the opener. Leon Goretzka's cute pass round the corner is into the path of Gnabry who absolutely thumps it across the keeper and inside the far post. Very nicely done, and Germany lead!

Go go go!

We're underway in Stuttgart.

Flick wants more

Germany coach Hansi Flick has been speaking ahead of his first game as Germany coach on home soil. It's safe to say his high standards weren't met in his first game: "Tonight it’s about precision, passing and shooting, and about concentration."

Team news

The teams are in and captain Manuel Neuer is reinstated to the starting XI. Antonio Rüdiger, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus and Jonas Hofmann also come in, as Hansi Flick makes six changes from the side that limped past Liechtenstein in his first game.

Stuttgart on standby

Cutting edge lacking

Both Timo Werner, who scored against Liechenstein, and Flick mentioned profligacy as an issue in their press conferences. The Chelsea forward was upbeat.

"Sometimes you win a game like that one against Liechtenstein 8-0 because the first few chances go in. On other occasions, however, you only win 2-0," he said. "The time will come again where we score two goals from a half chance."

The lack of a top class number 9 has been a problem for Germany for some time, and Flick believes it to be a matter of conviction. "We were lacking confidence in front of goal. We need to get that back," he said.

Team news

After missing the win on Thursday, Manuel Neuer is set to return in goal. But a foot injury will keep Robin Gosens out of this one, with Hoffenheim leftback David Raum perhaps set for a debut as a result. Kai Havertz is also a doubt, as he has flu.

That aside, Flick suggested there are unlikely to be too many changes in these games, saying in his press conference that "the starting eleven won't change much."

Hello and welcome

Coming so early in the domestic season, this first international break is not the more popular with fans, but this triple header is pretty important to new Germany coach Hansi Flick and a group of players who, for the most part, have only known Joachim Löw as their international boss.

A win against Liechenstein on Thursday preceeded this one in Stuttgart before a trip to face Icelandon Wednesday.