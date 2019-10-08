 Live: Germany vs. Argentina | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.10.2019

Sports

Live: Germany vs. Argentina

Germany take on Argentina in Dortmund in a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final. Joachim Löw is set to field an experimental team given Germany's injury woes, while Lionel Messi is missing for Argentina. Follow live!

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland vs Argentinien - DFB Training (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

Refresh page for live updates (all times in CEST)

18:20 And some news on Germany's opponents Argentina, who are without Lionel Messi. He is serving a three-month ban for comments made about the South American football federation Conmebol during this year's Copa America tournament. 

17:55 Some pre-match reading for you. Joachim Löw has already admitted that Germany have been "less than optimal" over the past few months. He is still trying to find his strongest team, and recent defeat by the Netherlands has given the coach plenty of food for thought. Our man Jonathan Harding reports from Dortmund.

17:30 Germany vs Argentina evokes memories of the 2014 World Cup final (and 1990, by the way). Five years is a long time in football, so where are Germany's Weltmeisters now? 

17:00 Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Germany's friendly match against Argentina in Dortmund. Kickoff at the Westfalenstadion is at 20:45 (CEST).

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players. (07.10.2019)  

Germany situation 'less than optimal' ahead of Argentina game

Before Germany get back to qualifiers, they face a Lionel Messi-less Argentina in Dortmund. While on paper the game is little more than another friendly, the intrigue around Germany's latest rebuild makes it relevant. (08.10.2019)  

Nadiem Amiri Nationalspieler Deutschland

Nadiem Amiri on the verge of Germany debut, with Afghan support 08.10.2019

Nadiem Amiri has received his first call-up to the Germany squad. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has also drawn plenty of attention and support from the country of his parents, Afghanistan.

Fußball Länderspiel Deutschland - Brasilien

Fringe players for Germany's World Cup squad with the most to prove 28.03.2018

There are 65 days left until Germany coach Joachim Löw announces Germany's final squad for the World Cup. Some of the spots appear to be set, but several players will still have something to prove to make the team.

Deutschland DFB Akademie- Joachim Löw und Teammanger Oliver Bierhoff

The DFB's new academy project: The 'Silicon Valley' of football 08.12.2017

The new academy that the DFB plans to build is designed to set new standards in digital match analysis. Big data is thought to be the future of football and Germany is aiming to be the world leader in this field.

