Live Europa League final: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

An all-English final sees Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off in Baku, Azerbaijan, at 21.00 CET. Organizers UEFA have come under fire over the suitability of the host city and ticket allocation.

Fußball | UEFA Europa League - Final | Chelsea vs Arsenal (Reuters/A. Dalsh)

+++ Refresh page for live updates +++

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

36' - Here come Chelsea again and its Emerson with another shooting effort. The Brazilian wingback unleashes a powerful strike from just inside the Arsenal area which has Cech reeling. The block is a good one though and he greatfully gathers the parry. 

31' - Arsenal back on top again as Azpilicueta comes to the rescue once more. The Spaniard closes down Kolasinac just in time and blocks a fierce shot to send it out for a corner. It also comes to nothing.  

29' - Chelsea finally get forward and create a first shooting chance, Emerson picks up a loose ball on the corner of Arsenal's box and hits a low drive towards goal. Sokratis blocks and Chelsea win a corner. It comes to nothing.

26' - Arsenal go close. Maitland-Niles releases Aubameyang with a searching ball down the right wing. The striker beats his man and sends a floating cross across Kepa's goal. It fails to reach Lacazette however, as Azpilicueta just gets a head to it. 

17' - Arsenal denied a penalty! Kepa brings down Lacazette in the box after the Frenchman marginally beats him to a loose ball on the six-yard line. No VAR required for the ref to make his decision but television replays suggest he made the wrong call. Arsenal should have been given a golden chance from 11 metres.

08'- Chelsea really struggling to get a foothold in the game as the Arsenal dominance continues. Unai Emery's team is really knocking the ball around with confidence in these opening ten minutes. 

03' - Arsenal start the morn dominant of the two teams. Some tidy possesion in midfield keeping Chelsea on the back foot in their half. 

Kick off - Peeeep! Things get underway in Baku. 

The teams are in...and with it, the realisation that the "All English Final" tag is built on weak foundations. Just one Englishman makes either lineup.

This is how Chelsea look.

And here is how Arsenal line-up.

Introduction - Here we go, then. The first of two all-English European finals kicks off on with a battle between London-based Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. The build-up to the game has been plagued by complaints over the suitability of host city, Baku, and ticket allocation, with only 6000 entries awarded to each set of supporters. On top of that, Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not traveled to the game owing to concerns for his safety. Tensions are high, politically speaking, between Armenia and host nation Azerbaijan, and he did not feel comfortable entering the country.

Those fans lucky enough to be making the near 10,000-kilometer round trip may question why it was necessary - Stamford Bridge and the Emirates Stadium are less than 12km apart - but hopefully that won't detract from what promises to be a cracking game of football. 

A win for Arsenal would mean qualification for next season's Champions League, with the club having failed to qualify through league position. A win for the Blues would help ease tension on beleagured coach Maurizio Sarri's shoulders. So, plenty at stake for both sides. Enjoy!

