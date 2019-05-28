Live Europa League final: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

The teams are in...and with it, the realisation that the "All English Final" tag is built on weak foundations. Just one Englishman makes either lineup.

This is how Chelsea look.

And here is how Arsenal line-up.

Introduction - Here we go, then. The first of two all-English European finals kicks off on with a battle between London-based Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. The build-up to the game has been plagued by complaints over the suitability of host city, Baku, and ticket allocation, with only 6000 entries awarded to each set of supporters. On top of that, Arsenal's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not traveled to the game owing to concerns for his safety. Tensions are high, politically speaking, between Armenia and host nation Azerbaijan, and he did not feel comfortable entering the country.

Those fans lucky enough to be making the near 10,000-kilometer round trip may question why it was necessary - Stamford Bridge and the Emirates Stadium are less than 12km apart - but hopefully that won't detract from what promises to be a cracking game of football.

A win for Arsenal would mean qualification for next season's Champions League, with the club having failed to qualify through league position. A win for the Blues would help ease tension on beleagured coach Maurizio Sarri's shoulders. So, plenty at stake for both sides. Enjoy!