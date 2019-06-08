Live Euro 2020 qualifier: Germany vs. Estonia

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany 1-0 Estonia

(Reus 10')

13' CHANCE! Another lovely move that only Lepmets prevents from ending in a goal. The ball is dinked into the box, headed back into Goretzka's path and his first time touch looks perfect for the bottom corner, but Lepmets does enough to stop it from creeping in. Germany look very good. Estonia, on the other hand...

10' GOAL! 1-0 Germany (Reus) Sometimes football can be so simple. Gündogan with a delightful ball out wide to the right that is perfect. Kehrer takes the cross first time and Reus snaffles up the chance in the box. Three touches result in a goal. Very crisp and just the way Germany like it.

6' Gnabry tries something acrobatic but it drifts wide of the post. The pre-game banner by the way read: "Fighters today, winners tomorrow. Pain is temporary, pride lasts forever." Nice sentiment. I wonder whether this Germany team can truly embody that. It has been a while since a Germany team has.

3' Germany start brightly, with Gnabry looking lively. It falls to Kimmich on the edge of the box and he whips it goalwards but it's easy for Lepmets. Expecting a big win tonight for Germany. I'd go for 4-0.

1' Germany get us started!

— Good crowd in Mainz. The teams are out. Time for the anthems. Estonia's is short. Germany's is delivered with strong trumpets. Everyone in the team sang, if that's important to you.

— TEAMS! No Kai Havertz, which is a surprise. Thilo Kehrer comes into the defense for Jonathan Tah. Lukas Klostermann also makes way for Leon Goretzka, who moves into midfield. It could also be that Kimmich plays in a midfield three, but I think a back five with wingbacks is more likely. Estonia are playing a lot of defenders (Teniste is really a wingback) but I think that's how they'll line up. Counterattacking approach I think.

Germany XI: Neuer - Schulz, Kehrer, Süle, Ginter, Kimmich - Gündogan, Goretzka - Gnabry, Reus, Sané

Estonia XI: Lepmets - Kams, Vihmann, Teniste, Mets, Pikk - Puri, Tamm, Vassiljev, Dmitrijev - Zenjov

— Germany will be hoping they find the sweet spot tonight.

— The atmosphere is already building in Mainz.

— ... And perhaps birthday boy Kai Havertz can be the man to provide that spark.

— This was a long time ago, but Germany wouldn't mind a similar result tonight. They got the win against Belarus last time out, but a few more goals wouldn't have gone amiss. They'll be aiming to do that tonight...

— It's been 80 years since these sides last met. When they met in 1937, Germany's Ernst Lehner scored two goals directly from corner kicks.

— Germany have now won each of their last 13 qualifiers (FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships combined), equalling the record they set between 2010 and 2012.

— Leroy Sane, who scored Germany's opener against Belarus on Saturday, has scored four in his last five games, having been without a goal in his first 15 senior international outings.