 Live Euro 2020 qualifier: Germany vs. Estonia | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Live Euro 2020 qualifier: Germany vs. Estonia

Can Germany maintain their 100 percent record in European Championship qualifying and make it three wins from three? Follow all the build-up and live action as Germany take on Estonia in Mainz.

EM Qualifikation - Leon Goretzka bei Pressekonferenz vor Spiel Deutschland gegen Weißrussland (Getty Images/AFP/J. MacDougall)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany vs. Estonia (20:45 CEST)

—  The atmosphere is already building in Mainz.

— ... And perhaps birthday boy Kai Havertz can be the man to provide that spark.

— This was a long time ago, but Germany wouldn't mind a similar result tonight. They got the win against Estonia, but a few more goals wouldn't have gone amiss. They'll be aiming to do that tonight...

— It's been 80 years since these sides last met. When they met in 1937, Germany's Ernst Lehner scored two goals directly from corner kicks.

— Germany have now won each of their last 13 qualifiers (FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships combined), equalling the record they set between 2010 and 2012.

— Leroy Sane, who scored Germany's opener against Belarus on Saturday, has scored four in his last five games, having been without a goal in his first 15 senior international outings.

DW recommends

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany get the job done in Belarus

Germany make it two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C. In the first competitive meeting between the two nations, Germany were better and converted just enough of their chances to get the victory. (08.06.2019)  

Joachim Löw to miss Germany qualifiers due to health concerns

Germany's head coach Joachim Löw has been taken to hospital and will miss the next two Germany games against Belarus and Estonia. (31.05.2019)  

Related content

Fussball: Weissrussland - Deutschland

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany get the job done in Belarus 08.06.2019

Germany make it two wins from two in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C. In the first competitive meeting between the two nations, Germany were better and converted just enough of their chances to get the victory.

Frauenfußball Nationalmannschaft Deutschland Gruppenbild

FIFA Women's World Cup: Why Germany has a unique football vocabulary 07.06.2019

It doesn't feel that way now, but Germans weren't enthusiastic about football in the 19th century. Christoph Marx, a World Cup historian, explains how special terms for soccer were developed to change that.

Fußball Deutschland - Niederlande Virgil van Dijk ( Niederlande )

Euro 2020 qualifying: The Dutch dangermen Germany must deal with 23.03.2019

Germany meet the Netherlands for the third time in six months on Sunday, with the Dutch enjoying the better of recent games. Virgil van Dijk leads a new generation of exciting talents capable of hurting Germany again.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  