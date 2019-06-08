Live Euro 2020 qualifier: Germany vs. Estonia

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Germany vs. Estonia (20:45 CEST)

— The atmosphere is already building in Mainz.

— ... And perhaps birthday boy Kai Havertz can be the man to provide that spark.

— This was a long time ago, but Germany wouldn't mind a similar result tonight. They got the win against Estonia, but a few more goals wouldn't have gone amiss. They'll be aiming to do that tonight...

— It's been 80 years since these sides last met. When they met in 1937, Germany's Ernst Lehner scored two goals directly from corner kicks.

— Germany have now won each of their last 13 qualifiers (FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championships combined), equalling the record they set between 2010 and 2012.

— Leroy Sane, who scored Germany's opener against Belarus on Saturday, has scored four in his last five games, having been without a goal in his first 15 senior international outings.