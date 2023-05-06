  1. Skip to content
British soldiers with their distinctive bear skin head dress and red tunics march in formation
Various arms of the British Armed Forces are taking part in the first coronation since 1953Image: Peter Byrne/dpa/PA Wire/picture alliance
SocietyUnited Kingdom

LIVE — Charles III to be crowned king in coronation ceremony

Published 2 hours agolast updated 17 minutes ago

The UK's Charles III will be crowned king and his wife Camilla will be crowned queen in a day full of pomp and circumstance. Follow DW for the latest and a livestream of the festivities taking place in the UK.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QyRf
  • King Charles III and his wife Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey
  • Foreign leaders, dignitaries and other royal families will attend
  • Crowds have already gathered along the procession route
  • It's Britain's first coronation in nearly 70 years and the first of a king since 1937

This story was last updated at 06:15 UTC

Large crowds expected, thousands of police deployed

In London, large crowds of royal fans have been building up during the week, gathering along The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Its an indication that the royals still occupy a central role in British culture and history.

Many who have been camping out to witness the coronation have flown in from abroad, highlighting the royal family's standing as Britain's leading global brand, despite a number of scandals over the years.

More than 11,000 police have been deployed in the capital, ready to respond to any attempted disruptions.

Thousands of personnel from the British Armed Forces are making their way to positions be part of proceedings, with troops seen arriving and moving on from London's Waterloo station.

They have been conducting overnight rehearsals on the streets of London in the days leading up to the coronation.

Crowds begin to gather along The Mall in London ahead of the coronation ceremony
More than 11,000 police have been deployed to central London to respond to any potential disruptionsImage: Niall Carson/empics/picture alliance

Controversy over royal jewels

In the runup to Saturday's events, controversy has broken out over the royal diamonds and other jewels that are expected to be on display.

Camilla, Queen Consort, will not wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond at the coronation of King Charles. Does this mean the UK may be close to relinquishing its rights over the celebrated diamond?

Days before the coronation of King Charles III, some South Africans called on the United Kingdom to return diamonds set in the crown jewels.

The world's largest clear-cut diamond was unearthed in 1905 and donated by the colonial government in South Africa to King Edward VII for his 66th birthday. It was cut up into several pieces, the largest of which is in the scepter the king will hold at Saturday's coronation.

Crown jewels dispute flares before King Charles coronation

What to expect on coronation day

The ceremonies and celebrations for King Charles III's coronation have been planned down to every last detail. 

Viewing areas along the parade route will open in the early morning, although some already staked out their spots overnight.

The coronation itself will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST (10:00 UTC), including customs ranging back over 1,000 years — but with some modern twists.

King Charles III to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

Following the ceremonies, the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will process back to Buckingham Palace in a golden coach. Other royals will join the parade along with 4,000 members of the British armed forces.

For more on what to expect today — and what they're having for lunch — read our article here.

kb,rs/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

British soldiers with their distinctive bear skin head dress and red tunics march in formation

