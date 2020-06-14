 Live: Bayern Munich chasing Bundesliga title | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.06.2020

Sports

Live: Bayern Munich chasing Bundesliga title

With three games to go in the season there is plenty left to decide in the Bundesliga. Not at the top though, as Bayern Munich know a win against Bremen will see them win their eighth straight title. Live updates here!

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich

-- Earlier this season

It seems a long time ago, but Bayern dispatched of Werder Bremen midway through December last year. A 6-1 win included a brace for Robert Lewandowski, but it was Philippe Coutinho who stole the show with a hat trick.That really feels like a different season.

-- Team news!

Teams will be confirmed later, but Bayern welcome back Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller from suspension. Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman are also expected to return to the starting eleven. After Bremen's 5-1 win vs. Paderborn, head coach Florian Kohfeldt might just keep the same team.

-- Bayern's big day!

That very familiar moment of the season has arrived - the one where Bayern Munich can win the league title. Sometimes it comes earlier in the season, rarely later, but in the last seven seasons it is has always come at some point. Werder Bremen stand in Bayern's way. They're in a relegation battle needing all the points they can get and help elsewhere. Bayern have won the last 21 games against Werder. The title beckons. Kick-off is at 20:30 local time.

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - Mönchengladbach

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich one win from glory, relegation battle heats up 14.06.2020

Bayern Munich will win the title for an eighth straight time if they can win for the 11th straight time when they visit Bremen on Tuesday. Elsewhere, the fight for survival has heated up — but Paderborn are all but down.

Fußball Bundelsiga | FC Bayern Muenchen v Fortuna Duesseldorf

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich formidable again, Werder Bremen still alive 01.06.2020

Bayern Munich showed no sign of slowing down after their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund. But with the title race run, the battle to avoid relegation is proving dramatic — Bremen's upturn leaves Düsseldorf in bother.

Deutschland Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga: Perfect storm leaves Werder Bremen staring into the abyss 07.06.2020

After 39 straight seasons in the top-flight, one of the Bundesliga’s founding members and Germany’s most storied clubs are teetering on the edge of relegation. How did it come to this for Werder Bremen?

