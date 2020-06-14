Live: Bayern Munich chasing Bundesliga title

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich

-- Earlier this season

It seems a long time ago, but Bayern dispatched of Werder Bremen midway through December last year. A 6-1 win included a brace for Robert Lewandowski, but it was Philippe Coutinho who stole the show with a hat trick.That really feels like a different season.

-- Team news!

Teams will be confirmed later, but Bayern welcome back Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller from suspension. Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman are also expected to return to the starting eleven. After Bremen's 5-1 win vs. Paderborn, head coach Florian Kohfeldt might just keep the same team.

-- Bayern's big day!

That very familiar moment of the season has arrived - the one where Bayern Munich can win the league title. Sometimes it comes earlier in the season, rarely later, but in the last seven seasons it is has always come at some point. Werder Bremen stand in Bayern's way. They're in a relegation battle needing all the points they can get and help elsewhere. Bayern have won the last 21 games against Werder. The title beckons. Kick-off is at 20:30 local time.