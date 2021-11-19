'Little Amal': Larger-than-life refugee puppet pursues journey

Little Amal looks back at a long journey: Trying to find her mother, who set out in search of some food and never returned, she traveled 8,000 kilometers (about 5,000 miles).

But Amal — Arabic for "hope" — is no ordinary girl: She is a 3.5-meter-tall (nearly 12-foot-tall) puppet, and the central and sole character of a theater project called "The Walk," which kicked off in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the Syrian border, and ended in Manchester in the UK, traveling through eight European countries, including Germany, from July to November.

But following The Walk, she pursued her journey with a stop at the climate conference in Glasgow and is now visiting The Hague from November 15 to 21, as a special guest at the Open Festival, organized by The Hague's new cultural palace, Amare.

In Folkstone, UK, actor Jude Law shook the puppet's hand

Little Amal's ambitious trek embodied an urgent message: "Don't forget about us." Organized by the British Good Chance theater company, it aimed to draw attention to all displaced children, many separated from their families, whose plight has been overshadowed by the COVID pandemic.

A unique art initiative

"It's precisely because the world is now looking at other issues that it's so important to bring the refugee crisis back into focus," stressed Amir Nizar Zuabi, the initiative's artistic director. He said the goal is to highlight "the potential of refugees" rather than just their "dire circumstances."

Amal's trans-European journey Searching for her mother Little Amal represents a fictional nine-year-old Syrian girl, embodying displaced children today. The giant puppet was created by the South Africa-based Handspring Puppet Company. "The Walk" tells Amal's life story, her search for her mother and flight to safety. Her journey begins in Turkey.

Amal's trans-European journey Amal at the Vatikan "The Walk" highlights the plight of unaccompanied minors who have been forced flee. Little Amal's journey takes her to special places. Here, she is hugging Angels Unawares, a bronze statue by Timothy Schmalz. It was installed on St Peter's Square in the Vatican on the 105th World Migrant and Refugee Day in 2019.

Amal's trans-European journey Amal meets the Pope Pope Francis welcomed Amal and a group of children on September 10, 2021, blessing them. Cardinal Michael Czerny, undersecretary of the Vatican's Migrants and Refugees Section, said refugee children are very vulnerable and in need of our help and hospitality.

Amal's trans-European journey Well-wishers everywhere Wherever Amal arrives, she is met by throngs of well-wishers. Some show their support by holding up signs, other gift her flowers. Here, she is exploring Rome on September 12, 2021. Four puppeteers are needed to mover the giant figure.

Amal's trans-European journey Letters to the European Parliament Claire Bejanin, who organized Amal's tour through several European countries, has called on "children from all over world to write letters for children like Amal and that we will bring to the European Parliament." The theater project plans to hand over 10,000 letters to the institution.

Amal's trans-European journey Milan becomes a giant stage Often, theater performances involving Amal are staged once the giant puppet arrives in different European cities, like here in Milan. Incidentally: there is a man on stilts inside the puppet's frame, who controls her facial expressions with a complex system of strings.

Amal's trans-European journey Amal in Cologne In early October, Amal reached the German city of Cologne. Once again, she was welcomed by crowds. Some supporters, dressed in festive attire, even attempted to dance with the larger-than-life puppet. Amal's next stop will be Belgium before traveling on to her final destination in Manchester, England. Author: Claudia Dehn



On its website, the initiative calls the art action "one of the most innovative and adventurous public art works ever undertaken," with the puppeteers including former refugees.

Jan Zoet, who heads the Amare cultural center in The Hague, described Amal's invitation as a "request to give young refugees hope and a future."

Just like in the cities she stopped in during The Walk, Amal's stay in The Hague is accompanied by a six-day cultural program. In The Hague, she visited the miniature city of Madurodam, a tourist attraction with miniatures of the most important landmarks in the Netherlands.

Four puppeteers serve Little Amal

The larger-than-life puppet was built by the renowned South African Handspring Puppet Company. The company's founders, Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler even came out of retirement to create it. "The refugee story is the big issue of our time," says Kohler on "The Walk" website.

A visitor at the climate conference in Glasgow, too

"At a time when theaters are still struggling to reopen their doors, a public art event like this can bring people back together."

It takes a total of four puppeteers to animate Little Amal: one for each arm, one for her back, and one actor inside her body, walking on stilts. The latter also operates "the harp," a complex system of strings that control the puppet's facial expressions.

Art brings people together

The Good Chance theater company was founded in 2015 in the refugee camp in Calais, which was then known as "The Jungle." Their first play, also called "The Jungle," was met with critical acclaim in London's most important theaters and in the West End.

Time and again, the artists involved emphasize that the goal is to help people connect. "Since our inception, we have emphasized the great importance of art in humanitarian crises," writes Naomi Webb, Good Chance's executive director on its website. "Art has the disarming ability to bring people together and tell human stories."

Little Amal drew crowds in Paris in mid-October

What is so special about large puppets like Little Amal is their ability to bring people together, Fabien Seewald of the German Dundu puppet company told DW in a phone interview. "With Dundu, for example, we also performed in Tahrir Square in Cairo in 2013. There, with our large puppets, we created a situation of shared childlike wonder that momentarily bridged the differences among people and the borders in their minds and made it possible to experience what they have in common," he said.

That is what Amal is currently doing in The Hague, just as the puppet did on the many other stops on its journey, where the Dundu Company welcomed it in the German city of Stuttgart — one of the three German strongholds of large-scale puppetry, along with Bochum and Berlin, Seewald said.

"The greatest 'aha' moment occurs when you give people the opportunity to lead the puppet themselves. Then they create something together. That's the magic of puppetry: bringing things to life together," says Seewald.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Saved from the sea This baby was just a couple of months old when a Spanish police diver saved it from drowning. In May 2021, Morocco temporarily relaxed its control of the border with Ceuta. Thousands of people tried to enter the Spanish enclave by swimming along the North African coast. This photograph is seen as an iconic representation of the migration crisis in Ceuta.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide No prospects The Mediterranean Sea is one of the world's most dangerous migration routes. Many African refugees who try and fail to cross the water to Europe get stuck in Libya. They are constantly fighting to survive, and often have to work in miserable conditions. These young men in Tripoli, many of them still minors, are waiting in the hope of picking up casual work.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Life in a suitcase Some 40% of refugees are children. In recent years, 1.1 million people from the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled violence by the Myanmar military and crossed into Bangladesh. The Cox's Bazar refugee camp is one of the largest in the world. SOS Children's Villages, an NGO, has warned that violence, drugs and human trafficking are a growing problem there, as are child labor and child marriage.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Latest crisis Recently, the civil war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray has triggered another major refugee movement. More than 90% of the Tigray population is currently dependent on humanitarian aid. Around 1.6 million people have fled to Sudan — 720,000 of whom are children. They are stuck in transit camps, facing an uncertain future.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Where should refugees go? The Greek islands are refugee hot spots, with people from Syria and Afghanistan regularly attempting to reach them from Turkey. Many refugees were housed in the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos — until it burned down last September. After that, this family came to Athens. But what happens next? The EU has been trying for years to agree on a communal strategy and refugee policy, without success.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide A harsh existence There's no school for these Afghan children, who live in a refugee camp in Pakistan. The camp has existed ever since the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan in 1979. Living conditions there are bad: The camp lacks both drinking water and proper accommodation.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Vital support from aid organizations Many Venezuelan families, seeing no future for themselves in their home country, have crossed into neighboring Colombia. There, they receive support from the Red Cross. The NGO provides medical and humanitarian aid, and has set up a transit camp in a school in the border town of Arauquita.

Refugees: Fleeing danger worldwide Learning to integrate Many refugees hope for better future for their children in Germany. At the Lernfreunde Haus in Karlsruhe, refugee children are prepared for entry into the German school system. However, during the COVID pandemic they have missed out on this key element to help them integrate into the new society. Author: Sabine Faber



Update: First published at the beginning of 'The Walk' in July 2021, the article was updated on November 11, 2021. It was translated from German.