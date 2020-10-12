Lithuania's conservative opposition tops initial election vote

Lithuania's main center-right opposition party came top in the first round of parliamentary elections, according to election data released on Monday.

The Homeland Union finished first with 24.8% of the vote, ahead of the Farmers and Greens Party, the group that currently heads the government coalition of Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, which picked up 17.5%.

Four other parties collected more than 5% of the vote — the minimum threshold to enter the Baltic country's parliament — which could pave the way for new coalition talks.

If re-elected, Skvernelis has vowed to set up state-owned pharmacies nationwide and introduce an annual "13th pension" cash bonus for senior citizens.

His rival, ex-Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte of the Homeland Union, has accused the prime minister of running a disorderly and populist government.

Lithuania's electoral system allows for 71 of its 141 parliamentary seats to be chosen in Sunday's proportional vote.

The rest of the members of parliament are elected in constituencies.

A run-off vote for the top two candidates in each one will be held on October 25.

All of the major parties back the European Union and NATO, and support neighboring Belarus's democratic opposition.

For the first time ever, the Baltic country has authorized drive-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the current government has come under fire for its handling of the crisis and rising unemployment, which currently stands at 8.5%.

Lithuania has reported 8,899 COVID-19 infections, and 103 deaths.

