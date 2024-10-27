Lithuania votes in second round of parliamentary elections

The Baltic nation’s opposition took a lead in the first round of voting. Will they be able to maintain their advantage and form a government?

Voters in Lithuania are heading to polls on Sunday to decide a parliamentary election overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns over the rising cost of living.

The Baltic nation, which borders on the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's war ally Belarus is home to almost 2.9 million people. It is a member state of both the European Union and NATO.

It has a hybrid voting system in which half of parliament is elected by popular vote while the rest is decided in runoff votes between the top two candidates.

Lithuania's voters are now called upon to decide on the 63 remaining seats in the 141-seat parliament.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 8 pm (1700 GMT). Results are expected at about midnight local time (2100 GMT).

Opposition takes lead in first round of Lithuania elections

The first round of voting on October 13 saw opposition Social Democrats (SD) ahead of Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative Homeland Union.

Simonyte's popularity has been eroded by the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, political scandals and high inflation that topped 20% two years ago. Analysts question if her alliance with two liberal parties can stay in power.

Meanwhile the Social Democrats aim to form a center-left coalition with two other opposition parties — For Lithuania, and the Farmers and Greens Union.

If SD wins, they are likely to maintain the country's hawkish stance against Russia and hefty defense spending. SD leader Vilija Blinkeviciute has also vowed to tackle the widening inequality by raising taxes on the wealthy to help fund social support and healthcare.

That said, the center-left parties could lose their lead in the second round of voting.

Geopolitical conflict and national security also weigh heavy on the minds of Lithuanians this election season.

"I voted for those who would never look east, I do not trust former communists and new populists," Janina, a retired librarian told news agency Associated Press after casting her ballot in early voting earlier this week.

