Lithuania passes new asylum laws to deter migrants

Lithuania on Tuesday approved the mass detention of migrants and restricted their right of appeal.

The new legislation is intended to deter high numbers of asylum seekers crossing Lithuania's border with Belarus.

A total of 84 lawmakers in parliament supported the bill, with one against and 5 abstentions.

Several non-governmental organizations have said the decision to detain the migrants violates Lithuania's international obligations, as well as the rights of the asylum seekers.

What is the EU-Belarus dispute over migrants?

On Monday, Lithuania accused Belarus of using migrants as a political "weapon" to put pressure on the European Union.

The country's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, told DW that Belarus was using refugees from war-torn countries as "human shields" in an attempt to force the bloc to ease sanctions.

The EU has imposed a series of sanctions on Minsk over what it says is an "escalation of serious human rights violations and the violent repression of civil society, democratic opposition and journalists, as well as the forced landing of a Ryanair flight" in order to detain a dissident blogger and his girlfriend.

In response to those sanctions, Belarus decided to allow migrants to cross into Lithuania, prompting Vilnius to accuse Minsk of flying in migrants from abroad to send to the EU and said it would blockade the border, while also deploying troops to prevent them crossing illegally into its territory.

