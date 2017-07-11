Lithuania passes new asylum laws to deter migrants

Lithuania on Tuesday approved the mass detention of migrants and restricted their right of appeal.

The new legislation is intended to deter high numbers crossing Lithuania's border with Belarus.

A total of 84 lawmakers in parliament supported the bill, with one against and 5 abstentions.

Several non-governmental organizations have said the decision to detain the migrants violates Lithuania's international obligations, as well as the rights of the asylum seekers.

