Lithuania: Opposition Social Democrats win election

Lithuania's Social Democratic Party wins parliamentary elections and looks forward to coalition talks. The ruling conservatives concede defeat.

Lithuania's Social Democrats won a parliamentary election on Sunday.

The vote was overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine and concerns over the rising cost of living.

According to official government figures, the center-left party was leading with 52 seats in the 141-member assembly with 99% of the vote counted. Meanwhile, the ruling conservative Homeland Union Party was on track to come in second with 28 seats.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Vilija Blinkeviciute, told reporters that she believed her party would have a majority in parliament along with its likely coalition partners — For Lithuania, and the Farmers and Greens Union.

"The results of this election showed that the Lithuanian people, no matter where they live, in large cities, in small cities or villages, they want change," she said, but declined to confirm whether she would seek the job of prime minister.

Following the results, Homeland Union leader Gabrielius Landsbergis conceded defeat and congratulated the Social Democrats.

The Baltic nation, which borders on the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Moscow's war ally Belarus is home to almost 2.9 million people. It is a member state of both the European Union and NATO.

It has a hybrid voting system in which half of parliament is elected by popular vote while the rest is decided in runoff votes between the top two candidates.

Opposition had lead from first round of elections

The first round of voting on October 13 saw opposition Social Democrats (SD) ahead of Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative Homeland Union.

Simonyte's popularity has been eroded by the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, political scandals and high inflation that topped 20% two years ago. Analysts question if her alliance with two liberal parties can stay in power.

Meanwhile the Social Democrats aim to form a center-left coalition with two other opposition parties — For Lithuania, and the Farmers and Greens Union.

If SD wins, they are likely to maintain the country's hawkish stance against Russia and hefty defense spending. SD leader Vilija Blinkeviciute has also vowed to tackle the widening inequality by raising taxes on the wealthy to help fund social support and healthcare.

That said, the center-left parties could lose their lead in the second round of voting.

Geopolitical conflict and national security also weigh heavy on the minds of Lithuanians this election season.

"I voted for those who would never look east, I do not trust former communists and new populists," Janina, a retired librarian told news agency Associated Press after casting her ballot in early voting earlier this week.

