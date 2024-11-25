Lithuania: DHL freight plane crashes near Vilnius airport

The aircraft had originated in the German city of Leipzig and crashed into a residential building near the airport. The crash killed at least one person, with emergency services rushing to the scene of the disaster.

A cargo plane flying on behalf of German logistics company DHL crashed into a house near Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania early on Monday, killing at least one person, according to Lithuanian officials.

The plane, operated by the SWIFT airline, had originated in the German city of Leipzig, which is a hub for DHL.

All of the people in the residential building survived, a spokesperson for Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Center said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

DHL Group, which is headquartered in Germany’s Bonn, has not released a statement so far.

According to data from rescue services, emergency crews were alerted at 5:28 am (0428 CET) that a cargo plane had crashed into a building.

"City services are currently onsite, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport," the Lithuanian airport authority posted on X. "Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

dvv/wd (Reuters, dpa)