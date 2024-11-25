Lithuania: DHL freight plane crashes near Vilnius airport

The aircraft had originated in the German city of Leipzig and crashed near Vilnius International Airport. The crash killed at least one person, with emergency services rushing to the scene of the disaster.

What do we know so far?

The plane, operated by the SWIFT airline, had originated in the German city of Leipzig, which is a hub for DHL.

"It fell a few kilometers before the airport, it just skidded for a few hundred meters, its debris somewhat caught a residential house," Renatas Pozela, the head of the Lithuanian rescue service said.

"Residential infrastructure around the house was on fire, and the house was slightly damaged, but we managed to evacuate people," he added.

Twelve residents were evacuated from the building, as per officials.

Earlier reports said that the aircraft had crashed into a residential building.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said the plane missed the house "by chance" and crashed into the courtyard.

Cause of the crash still unknown, terrorism not being ruled out

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but Lithuania's police chief is not ruling out terrorism as a motive.

"This is one of the versions that needs to be investigated and verified. There is still much work ahead of us," chief of police, Arunas Paulauskas, said at a press briefing.

"These answers will not come so quickly," he added, saying that the crime scene probe, evidence collection, and gathering of information and objects could take an entire week.

DHL Group, which is headquartered in Germany’s Bonn, has not released a statement so far.

According to data from rescue services, emergency crews were alerted about the crash at 5:28 am (0428 CET).

"City services are currently onsite, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport," the Lithuanian airport authority posted on X. "Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

dvv/wd (Reuters, dpa, AP)