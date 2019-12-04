 Lithium extraction for e-mobility robs Chilean communities of water | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 23.01.2020

Environment

Lithium extraction for e-mobility robs Chilean communities of water

Global demand for lithium is expected to triple in six years. But mining companies are increasingly coming into conflict with indigenous communities who are worried about the future of their ecosystems.

Picture of an electric car with a plug

In the middle of the world's driest desert is a vast expanse of turquoise basins, each one like a colossal swimming pool, up to 20 times the size of a football field. 

The pools are filled with a salty brine pumped up from ancient reservoirs under the desert. It also contains lithium carbonate, the raw material for a light, silvery metal that happens to be a component of the batteries now used by virtually all computers, phones and electric cars.

At first glance, Chile's Atacama Desert looks a barren, inhospitable place. Yet indigenous people and animals have long thrived there. Now locals says they're having to compete with the lithium industry for the desert's limited water resources. 

Coyo is one of dozens of Likan-antai communities that live in the desert's small oases. The community takes turns to tap the San Pedro River water and after waiting for two weeks, today, Hugo Diaz can finally water his crops. 

"Before the mining companies arrived here, there was a lot of water," Diaz told DW. "But mining has consumed the groundwater, the companies even take water from the river, so we farmers don't get the water we need anymore."

The 58-year-old farmer points to markings above the water's surface in the irrigation canal that bear witness to past times' higher water levels. "Today, very few farmers can make a living," he said. 

For the Likan-antai, water has not only material but also cultural and spiritual value. "We don't just need water to maintain our customs and agriculture, water is life," said Vladimir Reyes, one of the oldest members of the Coyo community. 

Chile Atacama Desert (Danwatch/P. Rojas Madariaga)

Most parts of the Atacama are covered by sand, salt crust and lava rock from the desert’s many volcanoes

Chile Atacama Desert | Lithium-Abbau (Danwatch/P. Rojas Madariaga)

Over the past two decades, lithium mining operations quadrupled from 20 to 80 square kilometers in the Atacama Desert, according to a study from Arizona State University. A single pond is roughly the size of 20 football fields.

"At the moment, the young people have been trying to learn about agriculture, but they face the obstacle that water is getting less. That is the damage that mining companies are doing to us," Reyes said. 

The Saudi Arabia of lithium

With the world's largest reserves of the valuable metal, Chile has been called "the Saudi Arabia of lithium." Over the last 20 years, 40% of the global lithium supply has come from Chile. And global demand is expected to triple within the next six years. 

Read moreClimate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change

The two mining companies operating in the Atacama, Chilean SQM and American Albemarle, pump up nearly 2,000 liters (530 gallons) of brine every second, and more than 63 billion liters in a year. They also use a fair amount of freshwater. 

To extract lithium from the brine, they use the desert's fierce sun to evaporate up to 95% of the water. Lithium is separated from the residue through a chemical process and converted into the compounds used in rechargeable batteries.

According to figures from the Chilean government's Committee on Non-Metallic Mining, between 2000 and 2015, 21% more water was extracted from the Atacama than naturally flowed into the area in the form of rain or meltwater. 

The companies say extracting brine has no impact on the area's fresh water supply. "The salty, mineral-rich brine is not suitable for agricultural or potable use, and we work very closely with the communities to ensure that we operate in a sustainable way," Hailey Quinn, communications manager for Albemarle, told DW. 

Undermining ecosystems 

There are few independent scientific studies on either the amount of water used during the evaporation process or about the impact of brine extraction on the ecosystem. One of the few experts in the field is microbiologist Cristina Dorador. She has been studying microorganisms in salt lakes, such as the Atacama Salt Flat.

"Microorganisms are the base of everything," Dorador said. "The amount of brine that has been extracted during the last 10 to 20 years is affecting the ecosystem."

Dorador explains that microbes living in the water provide food for plankton and crustaceans that are in turn eaten by bigger animals, including the Atacama's "most charismatic species" — the salt flat's brightly plumed flamingos. The extraction of brine would reduce the amount of microorganisams, thus has an impact on the whole ecosystem.

Chile Atacama Desert | Vladimir Jorge Reyes (Danwatch/P. Rojas Madariaga)

Families are leaving the Atacama region because of water scarcity. "We are not against progress", says local farmer Vladimir Jorge Reyes. “But we think the companies should exploit the resources - our resources - in a more responsible way"

Chile Protest in Santiago (Danwatch/P. Rojas Madariaga)

Overexploitation of Chile’s natural resources and the marginalisation of the country’s indigenous peoples have been topics leading to confrontations both before and during nationwide protests over the past year

Few rights to land or water

Several hundred kilometers south of the Atacama Salt Flat, and only a twentieth of its size, the Maricunga Salt Flat is also being explored for lithium extraction. Almost all Chile's lithium extraction currently takes place at the Atacama, but the Maricunga is expected to hold the country's next biggest lithium reserves.

Read moreSwedish toxic waste poisons Chilean community for 30 years

Besides SQM, Australian-Canadian Salar Blanco is developing a joint lithium project at Maricunga with Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco. Construction is expected to begin in 2020 or early 2021 according to Codelco.

The prospect of lithium mining worries the members of the Maricunga's indigenous Colla community of Pai-Ote. Chile's indigenous communities have very few formal property rights to their ancestral lands. But Ariel Leon, a lawyer advising the Pai-Ote, says Chile is violating the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, which obliges governments to consult indigenous peoples when major projects interfere with their environment. 

"No one asked the Colla people if they wanted mining in their territory," Leon told DW. "No one talked to the Colla people about the impact that mining could have on the water sources in the Maricunga Salt Flat."

The Pai-Ote community has already had problems related to their water use, having been investigated for "water robbery" when locals were suspected of tapping water from reservoirs that did not belong to them.

Chile is one of the few countries in the world where water resources and water management are close to 100% privatized. This and the weak protections on indigenous rights go back to the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, and the 1980 constitution that is still effective today — a constitution that is one of the targets of the popular uprising that has swept the country since October. 

'Electric cars are no salvation'

Many of Atacama's indigenous people recognize that climate change is accelerating the water scarcity in the desert. But they say the problems began with the lithium and copper extraction in the area. 

"We want people to know that electric cars are not the salvation for the planet," Jorge Alvarez Sandon of the Coyo community in the Atacama Desert told DW. "The salvation is the conscience of every human being to respect the earth like we do. If everyone would be aware of that, we wouldn't need electric cars to save the planet."

This article was produced in cooperation with the investigative research team Danwatch.

  • Children carrying drinking water (picture-alliance/Zumapress)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Water – The source of life

    In some parts of the world access to freshwater is taken for granted, but it's actually a luxury. Freshwater only makes up 2.5% of the world's total volume, and more than half of that is ice. Agriculture uses 70% of what's actually usable. By 2050, two-thirds of the world's population is expected to suffer from water scarcity, which will affect all aspects of people's lives.

  • Rice farmer working in Indonesia (Imago/Blickwinkel)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Land – The new gold

    Competition for land is growing across the globe. As the world's population continues to grow, the available land doesn't and is increasingly degrading. Extreme weather events due to climate change add to the equation. Countries with a large population or scarce land areas for agriculture, such as China and Saudi Arabia, are already seeking land in Africa. Land is seen as the new gold.

  • World's largest natural gas platform (picture-alliance/dpaH. Oeyvind)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Fossil fuels – Speak of the devil

    And speaking of oil, fossil fuels should surely have a place at the table of the world's scarce resources if anything because they can't be replenished. Continuing today's rate of consumption will eventually lead to their depletion. This could prove a huge challenge for countries, like Iraq and Libya, which have traditionally had large oil and natural gas reserves.

  • A miner in a coal mine in Katowice (picture alliance/PAP/A. Grygiel)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Coal – Time to break up

    The same goes for coal. Even if countries like Germany are reluctant to move away from this polluting source of energy, the reserves are emptying. In Poland, lignite (or brown coal) reserves from operating mines are expected to run out by 2030. Hard coal might last a little longer, but not much, experts say. Therefore, the country might be forced to break up with coal soon – even if it hurts.

  • Sand mine in Germany (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Förster)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Sand everywhere and nowhere

    If we think of a desert, sand seems infinite, but its natural production is actually a rather slow process. Sand is a renewable resource, but it's being used at such a fast rate for things like construction that nature doesn't have time to reproduce it. In developing regions like East Africa, where the population is expected to double by roughly 2050, sand could become a scarce resource.

  • An officer holds a pangolin (picture-alliance/Zuma/I. Damanik)
    More

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    Running out of species

    Careless behavior with regard to all living beings on this planet is pushing several species to the brink of extinction. Animals are widely seen as resource for humans, and as such pangolins, rhinos, vaquitas or seahorses could be included in the list of scarce natural resources. If they continue to be exploited resources unsustainably, human life will be at risk.

  • A damaged road in Pakistan (AFP/S. Qayyum)

    A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

    The scarcest resource of all? Time

    It seems like everything is falling apart and as if nothing more can be done to prevent a bleak future. Yet, one thing that's still available is time, a scarce but extremely valuable resource. Some say the climate emergency could still be reversed if action is taken over the next 12 years. And for once, we are allowed to exploit a resource to the fullest. There is no time to lose.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


A look at some of the world's scarcest resources

July 29 marks Earth Overshoot Day, the day on which we've used up our entire annual natural resource allotment. DW looks at some of the world's scarcest resources that are running out faster and faster each year. (29.07.2019)  

