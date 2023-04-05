  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
Lise Klaveness
Lise Klaveness won just 88 of the 55 possible votesImage: Rodrigo Freitas/NTB/IMAGO
SoccerEurope

Lise Klaveness fails in UEFA Executive Committee bid

Stefan Nestler | Chuck Penfold
3 hours ago

The head of the Norwegian Football Federation has failed in her bid for election to the Executive Committee of European governing body UEFA. The only woman on the body holds a seat reserved for a female.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Piez

Lise Klaveness on Wednesday failed to make history by winning a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee that is not specifically reserved for a woman. Facing 10 male candidates for the seven seats up for grabs at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon on Wednesday, the president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) received just 18 of the 55 possible votes – to finish in 10th place (out of 11). This means that there is still only one woman among the 20 members of the UEFA Executive Committee. 

The 41-year-old Norwegian could have stood for the seat reserved for a woman – which was won by Laura McAllister of Wale – but had made a conscious decision against this course of action.  

"I don't like the system where you have the very few female representatives running against each other before the normal election," Klaveness said in a recent interview with Forbes magazine.  

Advocating change 

What may have hurt Klaveness' chances of winning a seat against her male opponents is that she sees herself as an agent of change, something she noted in a tweet posted prior to the vote. 

Klaveness, a former midfielder and forward who earned 73 caps for her Norway, had also caused a stir at the 2022 FIFA Congress in Qatar, with a memorable speech on human rights.  

UEFA President Ceferin reelected 

Slovenian lawyer Alexander Ceferin, was reelected as UEFA president by acclamation on Wednesday, as there were no other candidates for the post. After the delegates approved the acclamation process, Ceferin was "elected" by a round of applause – in a similar manner to how FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was recently reconfirmed in his position.  

The 55-year-old Ceferin was first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini. His term runs until 2027.

Germany's Watzke and Neuendorf win election  

Hans-Joachim Watzke, chairman of the German Football League's (DFL) supervisory board, was elected to the Executive Committee and German FA (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf to represent UEFA in the FIFA Council, with both completing terms of their predecessors who have stepped down.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Lise Klaveness stands in front of a FIFA podium speaking to the crowd

Norway football boss Lise Klaveness out to shake up UEFA Executive Committee

Norway football boss Lise Klaveness out to shake up UEFA Executive Committee

Lise Klaveness is aiming to become the first woman to to be elected to the UEFA ExCo in a contest against men.The former striker made history last year when she was elected as the first female president of Norway's FA.
SportsApril 4, 2023
Gianni Infantino, FIFA President

Gianni Infantino: FIFA boss with a flair for opportunity

Gianni Infantino: FIFA boss with a flair for opportunity

He is the most powerful man in the world of soccer — and not without a fair share of critics. The Swiss was always on hand to capitalize when a door was opened. Nowadays, he opens the doors himself.
SportsMarch 15, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Poland's President Andrzej Duda welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Poland for 'broad talks'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dozens of poeple walks across a road where minibuses are waiting

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Elephant in a a zoo in Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Pakistan: Karachi Zoo faces animal neglect accusations

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Commuters wait to board a train at Berlin Central Station.

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Cars and TransportationApril 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

People holding up banners and flags at a protest rally

Kosovo war trial: More resentment between Kosovo and Serbia?

Kosovo war trial: More resentment between Kosovo and Serbia?

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Modern residential architecture of Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Middle East trend for 'golden visa' schemes accelerating

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Four astronauts wearing orange spacesuits

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

TechnologyApril 3, 202301:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage