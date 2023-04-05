Lise Klaveness fails in UEFA Executive Committee bid

The head of the Norwegian Football Federation has failed in her bid for election to the Executive Committee of European governing body UEFA. The only woman on the body holds a seat reserved for a female.

Lise Klaveness on Wednesday failed to make history by winning a seat on the UEFA Executive Committee that is not specifically reserved for a woman. Facing 10 male candidates for the seven seats up for grabs at the UEFA Congress in Lisbon on Wednesday, the president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) received just 18 of the 55 possible votes – to finish in 10th place (out of 11). This means that there is still only one woman among the 20 members of the UEFA Executive Committee.

The 41-year-old Norwegian could have stood for the seat reserved for a woman – which was won by Laura McAllister of Wale – but had made a conscious decision against this course of action.

"I don't like the system where you have the very few female representatives running against each other before the normal election," Klaveness said in a recent interview with Forbes magazine.

Advocating change

What may have hurt Klaveness' chances of winning a seat against her male opponents is that she sees herself as an agent of change, something she noted in a tweet posted prior to the vote.

Klaveness, a former midfielder and forward who earned 73 caps for her Norway, had also caused a stir at the 2022 FIFA Congress in Qatar, with a memorable speech on human rights.

UEFA President Ceferin reelected

Slovenian lawyer Alexander Ceferin, was reelected as UEFA president by acclamation on Wednesday, as there were no other candidates for the post. After the delegates approved the acclamation process, Ceferin was "elected" by a round of applause – in a similar manner to how FIFA boss Gianni Infantino was recently reconfirmed in his position.

The 55-year-old Ceferin was first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini. His term runs until 2027.

Germany's Watzke and Neuendorf win election

Hans-Joachim Watzke, chairman of the German Football League's (DFL) supervisory board, was elected to the Executive Committee and German FA (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf to represent UEFA in the FIFA Council, with both completing terms of their predecessors who have stepped down.