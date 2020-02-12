 German LNG terminal plans fuel anger among environmentalists | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 14.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

German LNG terminal plans fuel anger among environmentalists

As Germany advances its plans for liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, critics slam the proposed infrastructure on grounds of climate pollution and fracking hypocrisy.

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker arrives at a gas storage station at Sodegaura city in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo

When the European Parliament voted to back a slate of fossil gas infrastructure projects earlier this week, it sent a clear signal to countries across the bloc that liquefied natural gas (LNG) is, for the time being at least, regarded as a welcome component in a changing global energy mix.

Feeding neatly into the narrative that increasingly grants gas an almost savior-like role in the hunt for alternatives to oil and coal, the ballot also reads as an endorsement of other European LNG ventures not put to the EU vote — including three brand new import terminals in Germany.

All earmarked for construction in the country's north-west coastal region — in the towns of Brunsbüttel, Wilhelmshaven and Stade — the privately-operated terminals would be the first in Germany. But they, like the gas that would sustain them, are mired in controversy.

While the German government regards them as an important contribution to domestic energy security at a time when the country is phasing out both coal and nuclear power, and European gas production is slowing down, critics stress there is neither the need nor, in light of the climate crisis, the time to invest in new fossil gas infrastructure.

"We're definitely going to need gas during a transition period, but long-term, it is part of the problem, not the solution," Sascha Müller-Kraenner, CEO of the NGO Environmental Action Germany (DUH) told DW.

Although Germany has relatively high levels of gas in its energy mix (almost 24% in 2018), he said the country "is already well supplied".

Read moreIs the cruise ship business at a turning point?

Aerial view of a ship that's installing pipes in the Baltic Sea

Nord Stream 2 will serve as another pipeline supply route for Germany's gas imports

Until now Germany has largely been served by gas from Russia and Norway, transported via pipelines. The construction of the planned terminals would change this, and open up the market to LNG — which is natural gas that has been liquefied through a process of intense cooling to reduce its volume and thereby enable ease of transport and storage — from other parts of the world.

Not least the US, where a fracking boom in recent years has led to a gas surplus that is fueling Germany's push for the very LNG terminals it would feed.

Watch video 01:13

In spite of global warming, the US is expanding its fracking production

"There has long been talk of importing liquefied gas, but it never happened because it wasn't economically viable," Müller-Kraenner said.

"So it's interesting to ask why these projects, why these investors are popping up now."

The answer, he said, is simply that the US gas industry is pushing for entry to the European market.

"There are very clear indications that during trade talks, the US urged Europe to import LNG."

Cleaner and greener?

Norbert Brackmann, federal government coordinator for the maritime industry, said besides helping to establish energy security and supply diversification, the import of LNG would make ships and heavy goods vehicles cleaner and greener.

"It would mean a clear reduction in emissions, not only in terms of CO2, but sulfur and fine dust particulate, which would no longer be emitted," he said. "As such, the use of LNG makes a contribution to international climate protection."

Yet some of the LNG would likely end up feeding the petrochemical industry, or be re-gasified — returned from liquid to gas form — and fed into the domestic grid, implying intense energy use at both ends of the process.

Jade-Weser-Port in Wilhelmshaven

The shipping industry is held up as a big polluter

Andy Gheorghiu, a policy adviser and campaigner for the NGO Food and Water Europe, said the fact that Germany's regional and federal government are willing to endorse and subsidize the planned terminals reveals a lack of honesty about tackling climate change.

"What we need right now is a true transition away from fossil fuels, including gas," he told DW. "But the industry is desperately trying to occupy this last market; trying to promote it as clean and green. And that's just not the case."

Both the government and German LNG Terminal, the joint venture of investors behind the Brunsbüttel terminal, say they will be able to feed the LNG infrastructure with bio or synthetic gas further down the line.

"Investing in an LNG terminal and the expansion of LNG infrastructure now, is an investment in an infrastructure that can be used for climate-neutral energy sources in the future," said Katja Freitag, spokesperson for German LNG Terminal.

But Gheorghiu stresses that bio gas is not a long-term solution in Europe, because the land is needed for growing food rather than energy crops. He also disputes the claim that infrastructure designed to cater to LNG will be able to accommodate synthetic gas.

"There is an unwillingness among some political decision-makers to really deep dive into the topic," he said, adding that they buy into the "dangerous" argument that the infrastructure will be adaptable.

Read more: Climate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change

The fracking hypocrisy

As much as anything, however, opposition to the project is rooted in the fact that if the terminals were to go ahead, at least some of the LNG imported would be derived from US fracked gas. And that although Germany banned the contentious extraction process several years ago.

"In the US, we see some fracking conditions putting an incredible strain on the environment," Müller-Kraenner said.

In areas where shale-drilling/hydraulic fracturing is heavy, a dense web of roads, pipelines and well pads turn continuous forests and grasslands into fragmented islands.

A landscape pockmarked by facking

An oil pumpjack works at dawn in the Permian Basin oil field in the oil town of Andrews, Texas

Fracking has experienced a massive boom in the US in recent years

Brackmann said it is not clear how much fracked LNG would feed the terminals, but adds that he sees no contradiction in Germany importing fracked gas.

"In Germany, we banned fracking because of the risk of earthquakes. But we have an open European market for natural gas and it is the traders that decide which natural gas they purchase in terms of source and transport route."

But Karin Feridun, co-founder of the Better Path Coalition , an NGO pushing for clean energy in the widely-fracked US state of Pennsylvania, said there is a collective responsibility for the damage caused by fracking.

Although she describes hers as a state marred by groundwater contamination, extreme erosion, land lost to infrastructure, disused wells, methane leaks, noise and sound pollution, as well as countless cases of illness, ranging from fracking rash to cancer, she said it is "very hard" to communicate to anyone not living through fracking "just how much it infiltrates these communities."

She calls on countries who don't feel responsibility for decisions made in the US, to at least consider the wider global climate implications of hydraulic fracking — which is linked to leaks of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than CO2.

"What happens in Pennsylvania doesn't stay in Pennsylvania - with respect to climate change," Feridun continued. "By becoming our customer, I think that makes you accountable. It certainly makes you culpable."

  • Air conditioning units are seen as a man looks out of a window of a mixed business-residential building in Hong Kong's Central district

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Air-conditioning

    Our dependence on air-conditioning is probably one of the most ironic climate change feedback loops we have created: As temperatures rise, we turn up our ACs, which generate more emissions, which leads to warmer temperatures, and so on. Scientists are busy figuring out how to create cool air without electricity. If they succeed, it could hopefully be a game-changer.

  • A Tesla electric car charging

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Electric cars

    Much has been said abut the green credentials of electric cars. But are they really squeaky clean? While they still produce lower CO2 emissions when actually on the road, they're really only as green as their power source. And the production of electric vehicles is energy intensive because of the complex batteries required to run them.

  • A Ryanair Boeing 737 airplane landing in Barcelona

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    'Last chance' tourism

    From the Great Barrier Reef to retreating glaciers: In response to the effects of climate change, more and more people are opting to visit World Heritage Sites and other fragile parts of the world while they still can. Although 'last chance' tourism can help raise awareness of environmental issues, flight emissions and stress on local resources often makes the situation even worse.

  • Smartphone with Netflix-App

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Surfing the web

    Even if you choose not to travel, simply staying at home doesn't mean you aren't contributing to carbon emissions. Experts have calculated that the world's digital footprint has now exceeded that of the aviation industry. The more data we send and store, the more electricity we need. And with billions of people online regularly, those emissions add up very quickly.

  • Avocados on display in a market

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Trendy 'eco-friendly' food

    More people than ever are switching to a plant-based diet for the sake of the environment. But not all non-animal products are eco-friendly. The soaring popularity of avocados, for example, has led farmers to cut down precious woodlands to keep up with demand, while the production of almond milk requires the diversion of huge amounts of water in drought-prone regions.

  • Bamboo straws next to the canvas packaging

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Buying 'eco-friendly' products...just because

    We're constantly being encouraged to invest in the latest eco-friendly products. But the truth is, you'd be helping the planet far more by not buying anything in the first place. Because any new product — no matter how 'green' — still requires resources to make. Of course, some products require fewer resources than others. But ultimately, the less stuff we buy, the better.

  • A desalination plant in Spain seen from a distance

    Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

    Desalination plants

    Rising need for fresh water paired with a drier climate in many parts of the world has increased the demand for desalination plants. Unfortunately, removing salt from the water creates a toxic brine by-product, which can severely damage ecosystems if not properly treated. Although technological innovations are helping make this process more environmentally friendly, it's still not without risk.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

German think tank calls for 'climate tariffs' in response to US sanctions on Nord Stream 2

A German think tank says the EU should fight back against US sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Washington's threats have already caused construction firms to drop out of the project. (23.12.2019)  

Climate-friendly heating: How to stay warm without fossil fuels

Many countries have heating systems that still run on coal, oil and gas. But relying on these fossil fuels to keep us warm through winter adds to CO2 emissions. So what are some of the climate-friendly alternatives? (22.01.2020)  

UK issues immediate ban on fracking following damning report

A new scientific study has found that fracking causes unpredictable earth tremors. The government has responded by prohibiting the technique forthwith. (02.11.2019)  

Climate change: Are we trapped in a vicious circle?

From cooling down in a warmer world to our new-found obsession with everything 'eco-friendly' — unfortunately some of our well-intentioned responses to climate change might actually be making things even worse. (06.02.2020)  

Related content

England Anti-Fracking Protest in Blackpool

EU votes for more gas infrastructure, angering climate activists 12.02.2020

The EU parliament today voted to greenlight up to 55 new fossil gas infrastructure projects. Critics say the vote betrays Europe's Green Deal and its promise of carbon neutrality by 2050.

USA Fracking Ölförderung in North Dakota

UK issues immediate ban on fracking following damning report 02.11.2019

A new scientific study has found that fracking causes unpredictable earth tremors. The government has responded by prohibiting the technique forthwith.

Deutschland | Kohlekraftwerk Jänschwalde

COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do 11.12.2019

Where Germany was once a green pioneer, its climate policy is now lacklustre. The energy transition has lost momentum and emissions are high. DW's Jens Thurau reports from the climate conference in Madrid.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa: Sustainable homes in one of South Africa's townships and turning barrels into good composters.  

Eco@India

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India looks at the opportunities to use and to avoid CO2 emissions.  

Global Ideas

An airplane flies with contrails in its wake

To fly or not to fly?

As air travel becomes ever more popular, the environment stands to suffer. What's the solution?  