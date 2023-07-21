Lioness in Berlin: Police continue massive hunt for predator

Drones and animal trackers continue the hunt for a suspected lioness on the loose in a suburb of Berlin. Though some experts have said they aren't sure the animal was a lioness at all.

Some 220 police officers were combing the southern outskirts of Berlin on Friday for any sign of the suspected lioness spotted first on Wednesday evening in Kleinmachnow, near the German capital. Veterinarians and hunters were supporting the authorities in the search while drones, helicopters and thermal imaging cameras were also part of the operation.

However, so far, there was no sign of the suspected lioness.

The search for the free-roaming feline predator in Berlin and Brandenburg would be supported by professional animal trackers, the mayor of Kleinmachnow, Michael Grubert, announced.

"It can't go on like this for days," Grubert said, referring to the large-scale police operation.

Where was the animal first sighted?

Numerous reports had emerged following the release of a video on Wednesday evening, seemingly showing an animal lurking in the bushes. The footage, recorded on a mobile phone and slightly blurry, quickly gained traction online.

Others claimed to have videos of the feline predator chasing and killing a wild boar. Throughout Thursday evening, unverified sightings of the animal continued to be reported within the area between Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg.

Authorities believe the initial video to be genuine. The sighting, which garnered immense international media attention, prompted swift responses from the police and fire brigade. Police officers were thought to have spotted the animal, according to Kerstin Schröder, a spokesperson for the police in the Brandenburg region surrounding the city-state of Berlin.

Local residents have been advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into nearby forests. Brandenburg police urged anyone encountering the predator to seek immediate safety and contact the authorities. Residents in Kleinmachnow were warned against leaving their homes and were advised to keep their pets indoors. While daycare centers remained open, children were prohibited from going outside and traders at a local market were asked not to set up their stalls.

Where did the animal come from?

Police remain uncertain about the animal's origin. Initial investigations revealed that no lioness had been reported missing by zoos, animal parks, circuses, or animal welfare facilities in the area.

The state's environmental agency identified 23 registered lions residing in Brandenburg. These lions are distributed among three circus companies, two zoos, and one private owner.

There were no state laws in Brandenburg that prohibit the individual ownership of lions, however, the animals must be registered with the authorities.

Once the animal was located, it would be sedated with a tranquilizer and transported to an animal shelter, Kleinmachnow Mayor Grubert said.

Not the first animal on the loose in Germany

This was not the first time that German residents were advised to be on the lookout for wild animals on the loose.

In May, residents of the German city of Erfurt were startled when a kangaroo was spotted hopping across a busy road after escaping from a private property.

Similarly, in 2019, the town of Herne in western Germany witnessed several days of heightened caution after a deadly cobra escaped, leading authorities to warn residents to keep their windows closed and avoid tall grass.

In 2016, zookeepers in the eastern city of Leipzig were forced to fatally shoot a lion after it managed to escape from its enclosure and proved resistant to tranquilizers.

'Final proof' of animal being a lioness still pending

Veterinarian Achim Gruber from Berlin's Free University expressed uncertainty about whether the animal on the loose was actually a lioness.

"I think it is possible that this is a lioness, but I am not convinced of it," Gruber said Thursday evening on Berlin broadcaster RBB. There are many arguments for it being a lioness, he said, but added: "The final proof is still pending for me." He pointed to the shortcomings of the original mobile phone video that sparked the uproar.

