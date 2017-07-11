 Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, says club | News | DW | 05.08.2021

News

Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, says club

The Argentinian football star is leaving FC Barcelona following disputes over renewing his contract with the club.

Lionel Messi holds his head after playing for FC Barcelona versus Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Sporting superstar Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer because of "economic and structural obstacles" to the renewal of his contract, the club said in a statement.

"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the club," said FC Barcelona.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

