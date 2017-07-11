Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, says club

Sporting superstar Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer because of "economic and structural obstacles" to the renewal of his contract, the club said in a statement.

"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the club," said FC Barcelona.

Argentine soccer superstar Messi is considered to be one of the greatest talents in the history of the game, having won a record six Ballon d'Or awards given to the top footballer each year.

What has the club said?

After Messi's contract ran out on June 30, FC Barcelona said "Spanish league regulations" did not allow the legendary footballer to sign on again for next season.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," the club said in a statement.

Messi, who is now 34-years-old. had originally wanted to stay at the club and was expecting to sign a five year contract on half last season's wages.

But the new contract would have needed the Catalan club to restructure financially, a task which was not viable in the end.

Messi will say goodbye to the club he has been playing for since he was 13-years-old this summer. Until he is signed up by another club he will remain a free agent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.