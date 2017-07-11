Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, says club

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Argentinian football star is leaving FC Barcelona following disputes over renewing his contract with the club.
Sporting superstar Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer because of "economic and structural obstacles" to the renewal of his contract, the club said in a statement.
"Both parties profoundly lament that it was ultimately impossible to comply with the desires of the both the player and the club," said FC Barcelona.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.