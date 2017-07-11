Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi and three teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, the French club said on Sunday.

Defender Juan Bernat, reserve goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala, as well as one member of staff at the Ligue 1 club, are also isolating after contracting the virus.

Isolating in Argentina

Messi tested positive while on vacation in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina and so will not benefit from the French government's decision to reduce the quarantine time to five days if someone fully vaccinated tests negative.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is "constantly in contact with our medical service. When he is negative, he will be able to return to France," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is also Argentinian, told a press conference.

Will miss cup tie and possibly Lyon clash

Messi will be absent for Monday's French Cup tie against Vannes and Pochettino said he did not know if his countryman would also miss PSG's first Ligue 1 match following the winter break, at Lyon next Sunday.

