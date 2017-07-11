Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on Tuesday.

The football player had left Barcelona after 21 years last week.

PSG revealed that Messi will wear the number 30 — the same number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006.

What did Messi say?

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said in a statement published on the club's website.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.''

More to follow....