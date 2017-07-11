Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Argentinian football star Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on Tuesday.

The forward announced last week he would be leaving Barcelona after a career spanning more than two decades at the La Liga club.

PSG revealed that Messi will wear the number 30 — the same number he had when he made his professional debut at Barcelona in 2004. Messi first arrived at the Catalan club four years earlier, as a 13-year-old.

What did Messi say?

Messi was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters as he landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said in a statement published on the French club's website.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.''

