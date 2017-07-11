Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Argentinian has the option of adding a third year, after ending his two-decade association with FC Barcelona. He said PSG "matches my football ambitions."
Argentinian football star Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with the option of an additional year, the French club announced on Tuesday.
The forward announced last week he would be leaving Barcelona after a career spanning more than two decades at the La Liga club.
PSG revealed that Messi will wear the number 30 — the same number he had when he made his professional debut at Barcelona in 2004. Messi first arrived at the Catalan club four years earlier, as a 13-year-old.
Messi was greeted by hundreds of PSG supporters as he landed at Le Bourget airport to the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon.
"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said in a statement published on the French club's website.
"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.''
